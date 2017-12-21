2 days ago December 21, 2017J.C.

gallery UN Jerusalem Resolution: How Each Country Voted

By Aljazeera

December 20, 2017 “Information Clearing House” –  The United Nations has voted by a huge majority to declare a unilateral US recognition of Jerusalem as Israel’s capital “null and void”.

At an emergency session of the body’s General Assembly on Thursday, 128 countries voted in favour of a resolution rejecting US President Donald Trump’s controversial decision on December 6.

Nine countries voted against, while 35 abstained.

Trump had earlier threatened to cut aid to UN members who would vote against his decision.

Here is a country breakdown of the General Assembly vote:

Member states that voted in favour of the resolution

A: Afghanistan, Albania, Algeria, Andorra, Angola, Armenia, Austria, Azerbaijan

B: Bahrain, Bangladesh, Barbados, Belarus, Belgium, Belize, Bolivia, Botswana, Brazil, Brunei, Bulgaria, Burkina Faso, Burundi

C: Cabo Verde, Cambodia, Chad, Chile, China, Comoros, Congo, Costa Rica, Cote d’Ivoire, Cuba, Cyprus, Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (North Korea), Denmark, Djibouti, Dominica

E: Ecuador, Egypt, Eritrea, Estonia, Ethiopia

F: Finland, France

G: Gabon, Gambia, Germany, Ghana, Greece, Grenada, Guinea, Guyana

I: Iceland, India, Indonesia, Iran, Iraq, Ireland, Italy

J: Japan, Jordan

K: Kazakhstan, Kuwait, Kyrgyzstan

L: Laos, Lebanon, Liberia, Libya, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Luxembourg

M: Madagascar, Malaysia, Maldives, Mali, Malta, Mauritania, Mauritius, Monaco,

Montenegro, Morocco, Mozambique

  1. Namibia, Nepal, Netherlands, NewZealand, Nicaragua, Niger, Nigeria, Norway

O: Oman

P: Pakistan, Papua New Guinea, Peru, Portugal

Q: Qatar

R: Republic of Korea (South Korea), Russia

S: Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Saudi Arabia, Senegal, Serbia, Seychelles, Singapore, Slovakia, Slovenia, Somalia, South Africa, Spain, Sri Lanka, Sudan, Suriname, Sweden, Switzerland, Syria

T: Tajikistan, Thailand, The Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia, Tunisia, Turkey

U: United Arab Emirates, United Kingdom, United Republic of Tanzania, Uruguay, Uzbekistan

V: Venezuela, Vietnam

Y: Yemen

Z: Zimbabwe

Member states that voted against the resolution

G: Guatemala

H: Honduras

I: Israel

M: Marshall Islands, Micronesia

N: Nauru

P: Palau

T: Togo

U: United States

Member states that abstained

A: Antigua-Barbuda, Argentina, Australia

B: Bahamas, Benin, Bhutan, Bosnia-Herzegovina

C: Cameroon, Canada, Colombia, Croatia, Czech Republic

D: Dominican Republic

E: Equatorial Guinea

F: Fiji

H: Haiti, Hungary

J: Jamaica

K: Kiribati

L: Latvia, Lesotho

M:  Malawi, Mexico

P: Panama, Paraguay, Philippines, Poland

R: Romania, Rwanda

S: Solomon Islands, South Sudan

T: Trinidad-Tobago, Tuvalu

U: Uganda

V: Vanuatu

