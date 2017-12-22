We thank all the readers who have contributed to our work. If you have the means to make a small or substantial donation to contribute to our fight for truth, peace and justice around the world, your gesture would be much appreciated.

Consider Making a Donation to Global Research

We likewise encourage you to re-post this selection of articles. Share through social media and discuss with your colleagues and friends.

* * *

A History of UN General Assembly Resolutions on Israel-Palestine

By Alex McDonald, December 22, 2017

With yet another vote in the assembly scheduled today – this time over whether to condemn the US decision to move their embassy to Jerusalem – here are a few of the most important votes taken in the assembly over the longstanding crisis.

UN General Assembly Rejects Trump’s Jerusalem Declaration

By Stephen Lendman, December 22, 2017

The vote should have been near-unanimous – every nation except rogue states America and Israel, complicit in Trump’s Jerusalem declaration.

UN member states overwhelmingly rejected it – symbolically rendering it null and void only.

“Russiagate” Is Actually “Israelgate”: Trump as “Agent of Israel”, Not of Russia?

By Eric Zuesse, December 21, 2017

What Flynn had pled to was his trying to obtain Russia’s support for Israel’s Government, against the Palestinians. Russia said no; Putin said no to Flynn’s request, which had been made on behalf of Israel.

Palestine: Apartheid, Stolen Lives and Land, History Erased, United Nations Deaf Mute

By Felicity Arbuthnot, December 20, 2017

The list of breaches of international law is near endless as are the attacks on a people with no army, air force or navy, plus the decimations of 1967, 2008-9 and 2014.

Team Trump Add Insult to Injury for the Palestinians

By Jonathan Cook, December 19, 2017

After decades of flagrant US bias towards Israel, Trump has confirmed to Palestinians only what they already knew. Some even grudgingly welcomed his candour. They hope he has finally silenced US claims to being an “honest broker” in an interminable “peace process” that has simply bought time for Israel to entrench the occupation.

Nations of the World at UN Humiliate Trump with Massive Vote for Palestinians

By Juan Cole, December 22, 2017

28 countries voted a straight “no!” in Trump’s face, including France, Britain, Germany, Spain, Italy, Greece, China, Russia, Brazil, South Africa, Indonesia, India, Turkey etc. etc. In other words both the richest and the most populous countries in the world condemned Trump’s announcement.

In fact, of course, 14 members of the UN Security Council had already voted against Trump, but he stopped their resolution by exercising the US veto.

The original source of this article is Global Research Copyright © Global Research News , Global Research, 2017

https://www.globalresearch.ca/selected-articles-what-is-the-future-of-palestine-in-the-aftermath-of-the-un-resolution/5623626