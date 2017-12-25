To obscure the bill’s true nature and to ensure reelection,

Its authors came up with a great piece of deception.

What might look like a middle class tax cut in an election year

Is actually a mirage that will soon disappear.

While the windfall for corporations is here to stay,

The “cut” for American families will soon go away.

To those in the know, this trickery is obscene,

But Republicans hope it will buy votes in 2018.

And what about the commander in chief,

Who claims that the law will grant him no financial relief?

Sadly it’s just another bold-faced lie,

The kind only his most loyal supporters might buy.

As nobody who knows Trump would find at all shocking,

The president has managed to stuff his own stocking.

So let us exclaim before you enjoy Christmas night

That this tax reform bill is a big piece of shite.