By Hans Stehling The collusion between Theresa May’s Conservative administration, in the UK, and the Israeli government of Binyamin Netanyahu, in issuing export licences for British arms and military equipment to support WMD, to be used in the continuing dispossession and disenfranchisement of the indigenous Palestinian Arab population, is a tragic reminder of British Prime Minister Anthony Eden’s covert collaboration with Israel (and France) in his failed and ignominious attempt to regain control of the Suez Canal, by force, in 1956.

In that year, Great Britain was forced into a humiliating retreat as a furious American President insisted on an immediate withdrawal of British forces from Egypt, which was a watershed moment that paved the way for the end of British imperialism and the colonial domination of Africa and the Middle East.

UNSCR 2334 confirms the territorial rights of Palestinians including the status of East Jerusalem:

Condemning all measures aimed at altering the demographic composition, character and status of the Palestinian Territory occupied since 1967, including East Jerusalem, including, inter alia, the construction and expansion of settlements, transfer of Israeli settlers, confiscation of land, demolition of homes and displacement of Palestinian civilians, in violation of international humanitarian law and relevant resolutions,

The era of a British Commonwealth of Nations under the patronage and rule of the monarchy, based upon cheap labour and the exploitation of the natural resources of overseas ‘territories’ and ‘protectorates’ gained by the likes of Cecil Rhodes, vanished virtually overnight as former colonial territories finally gained independence from imperial rule and control over their geographic assets.

The mendacity of the current British Conservative government is a tragedy as it continues to support a regime that adversely impacts the lives and livelihoods of millions of indigenous families in the Middle East including the West Bank, Gaza, East Jerusalem and the Golan Heights, in gross violation of the will of the United Nations General Assembly and the Security Council.

The motivation of Prime Minister Theresa May in allying Britain with the hard-Right, extremist Likud Party of Israel, is unknown but can only be ascribed to her basic ignorance and naivety regarding the global agenda of the Political Zionist Movement. The state of Israel is, of course, neither a member of NATO nor of the EU. It is also neither a party to the nuclear NPT, nor subject to inspection by the IAEA, which facts alone make it a great risk to global peace.

Now, the British Conservative Party in collaboration with America’s satellite state in the Middle East, supports a neo-colonial project to forcibly transfer millions of indigenous Arabs from former Palestine to adjoining Territories in a blatant attempt to create a ‘Greater Israel’ extending from the River Jordan to the eastern shores of the Mediterranean Sea.

Theresa May’s apparent ambition to be another perfidious Tory politician in the image of Anthony Eden, must be curtailed before she is allowed to damage the nation further – and the way to achieve that is through a General Election in 2018.

Featured image is from Kobi Gideon/GPO.

The original source of this article is Global Research Copyright © Hans Stehling , Global Research, 2017

https://www.globalresearch.ca/shades-of-suez-and-greater-israel-as-theresa-may-and-netanyahu-ignore-unscr-2334-pertaining-to-the-territorial-rights-of-palestinians/5624017