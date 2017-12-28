December 28, 2017 “Information Clearing House” – An Israeli delegation met with a team led by U.S. National Security Advisor H.R. McMaster at the White House two weeks ago to discuss a strategic plan. The plan reportedly calls for joint working groups to formulate options for “clandestine and diplomatic” activity to thwart Tehran’s nuclear program, another to deal with its ballistic missile program, and others to manage Iran’s presence in Syria and its client Hezbollah in Lebanon.

Two weeks ago, at a secret meeting in the White House, Israel and the United States agreed on a strategic joint action plan to curb Iranian activity in the region, the news of the top ten US administration officials said.

On December 12, a delegation led by National Security Advisor Meir Ben Shabat arrived at the White House, with senior representatives from all branches of the defense establishment, the intelligence community and the Foreign Ministry. The delegation met with an American team led by National Security Advisor Herbert McMaster, with senior White House representatives, US intelligence agencies, the Department of Defense and the State Department.

A senior US administration official said that after two days of talks, the two sides had formulated a joint document of understanding on the Iranian issue. He said the document was meant to translate President Trump’s speech on Iran a few months ago to define common strategic goals for Iran and set targets for action.

The senior official in the US administration added that the document defined that joint working groups would be established according to the defined goals. One working group will be responsible for clandestine and diplomatic activity to thwart the Iranian nuclear program. This working group will examine how to increase the enforcement and supervision of the Iranian nuclear program within the framework of the existing nuclear agreement, while diplomatic steps can be taken outside the framework of the existing nuclear agreement. According to the American official, this working group will also examine what clandestine activity can be carried out against the Iranian nuclear program.

Another working group will deal with curbing Iranian activity in the region, especially in Syria and Hezbollah in Lebanon. This working group will discuss ways to prevent Iran from basing itself in Syria and formulating a common policy for the day after the civil war. In addition, the group will also deal with Iranian support for terrorist organizations such as Hezbollah, Hamas and Islamic Jihad.

A third working group will deal with dealing with Iran’s ballistic missile system and its precision missile array, and with Iranian attempts to equip Hezbollah with precision missiles and build factories to manufacture such missiles in Syria and Lebanon. The fourth group will engage in joint preparations for escalation scenarios in an area in which Iran may be involved, with an emphasis on confrontation with Hezbollah.

Senior Israeli officials have confirmed that Israel and the United States have reached strategic understandings on Iran, which intensify cooperation in dealing with the challenges in the region: “Israel and the United States see eye to eye the trends and processes in the region, especially Iran, and reached agreements on the strategy and policy required in relation to them “The senior Israeli officials said. Both we and the Americans are very pleased with these summations and the commitment to dealing with both the challenges and the opportunities in the region. “

