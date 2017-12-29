VISIT MY NEW WEB SITE:

Months of House, Senate and special council Mueller investigations represent exercises in mass deception.

They exposed America’s debauched political system, its rogue governance, its unacceptable anti-Russia hostility, betraying the public trust, jeopardizing remaining freedoms, accomplishing nothing else.

Yet they continue endlessly despite nothing to find. No evidence suggests Russian US election meddling.

Nothing indicates any improper or illegal Trump team dealings with Moscow. Fabricated allegations and accusations substitute for cold, hard facts.

Russiagate investigations are one of the greatest hoaxes in modern times, most Americans none the wiser, media rubbish manipulating them to believe disinformation, fake news and Big Lies.

Despite the scandalous ongoing witch-hunt investigations discovering nothing because there’s nothing to find, the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence intends expanding its probe to include anyone of Russian descent or nationality it believes relevant to its work, according to The Young Turks (TYT), saying:

“In an email dated December 19, 2017, April Doss – who serves as senior minority counsel on the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence (SSCI) – defined the scope of the committee’s inquiry as anyone a subject (who) ‘knows or has reason to believe (is) of Russian nationality or descent.”

SSCI vice-chairman Mark Warner laughably said the committee’s work is the “most important thing (he’s) ever done.”

Broadening the investigation came in response to the controversial alt-right GotNews.com/WeSearchr.com founder Charles C. Johnson.

Following a May 2015 tweet, calling on followers to “take out” Black Lives Matter, he was banned from Twitter. Offended individuals reported him for harassment. He’s been involved in other disturbing activities, including defamatory misreporting.

In July, a letter from Senators Burr and Warner requested a “closed interview.” He was told to provide any materials in his possession relevant to the Russiagate probe – including “all documents, emails, text messages, direct messages, calendar appointments, memoranda, notes or other documents related to any communications with Russian persons.”

During a November congressional hearing on Russia’s social media use, Twitter associate general counsel Sean Edgett revealed methods the company uses to detect accounts possibly linked to Russia.

They include use of Russian phone numbers, mobile carriers, email addresses, IP addresses, Cyrillic characters in an individual’s username, and whether someone ever logged in, from Russia.

How much longer will congressional and Mueller witch-hunt investigations continue? How much further will they expand?

How many more individuals and groups will be targeted? How many will be defamed or prosecuted for fabricated connections to Russia falsely called improper or illegal?

Will anyone supporting the Kremlin’s geopolitical agenda be targeted? Will they be criminalized?

The ongoing witch-hunt is similar to earlier ones in America by attorney general A. Mitchell Palmer post-WW I, the House Un-American Activities Committee and Joe McCarthy – similar or worse ones in other countries, notably in Stalinist Russia and Nazi Germany.

The latter got German Lutheran past Martin Niemoller to memorably say:

“First they came for the Socialists, and I did not speak out – Because I was not a Socialist. Then they came for the Trade Unionists, and I did not speak out – Because I was not a Trade Unionist. Then they came for the Jews, and I did not speak out – Because I was not a Jew. Then they came for me – and there was no one left to speak for me.”

Is that where things are heading in America?

Will independent journalists, political dissidents, anti-war, human and civil rights activists, as well as others critical of US domestic and imperial polices be targeted?

Is full-blown tyranny another major false flag away?

Will anyone writing or speaking freely about about America’s deplorable state be subject to arrest and prosecution?

Are we closer to greater police state repression than already, approaching what too few in America can imagine?

