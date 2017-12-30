MyHeritage revealed on December 28 2017 a database that includes the citizenship requests filed by 67,000 people during the British mandate period in the land of Israel. Among those who filed a request was former Israeli President Shimon Peres.

Peres’ request includes documents in which he declared that he is interested in agricultural work and wants to change his name to Shimon. Another request was submitted by author Dahn Ben-Amotz,who asked to speed up his immigration process.

The database was compiled by MyHeritage, an Israeli startup that specializes in developing genealogy building tools, with the assistance of the Israel State Archives. The requests, each of which is about 15 pages long, include the names, birthdates and addresses of 206,000 people.

Each request includes two recommendation letters from citizens who declared their support for the petitioner. Among those who submitted recommendations for future citizens were former Israeli Prime Minister Golda Meir, former Minister Shlomo Hillel and author Yehuda Burla.

Many of the requests were filed by Jews who managed to escape Europe shortly before the Holocaust and survivors who wanted to move to Israel after the collapse of the Nazi regime. Other requests were filed by Jewish people from Arab countries who wanted to come to the holy land to fulfill the Zionist dream.

