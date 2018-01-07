Jill Stein, the Green Party’s presidential 2016 candidate, has been targeted by the Senate Select Intelligence Committee “to undermine and smear any third party” challenges to Democrats in 2018 and 2020, said her vice presidential running mate, Ajamu Baraka. The issue is not Stein’s appearances on RT, the Russian news channel, said Baraka, but “using RT as an entry point to reduce the range of information and analysis that’s available, not only to the public in the U.S., but to the global public.”

.

https://www.globalresearch.ca/democrats-russiagate-smear-campaign/5625143