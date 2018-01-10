Israel has published a blacklist of 20 organizations worldwide whose members are banned from entering Israel because of the groups’ support for BDS, the nonviolent Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions movement targeting Israel’s treatment of Palestinians.

Yousef Munayyer, director of the US Campaign for Palestinian Rights, said in response,

“When Israel, which aims to portray itself to the world as liberal and democratic, blacklists activists dedicated to nonviolent organizing and dissent, it only further exposes itself as a fraud.”

Organizations on the blacklist:

US: American Friends Service Committee, American Muslims for Palestine, CODEPINK, Jewish Voice for Peace, National Students for Justice in Palestine, US Campaign for Palestinian Rights

Europe: The France Association Palestine Solidarity, BDS France, The European Coordination of Committees and Associations for Palestine, BDS Italy, Friends of Al-Aqsa, Ireland Palestine Solidarity Campaign, The Palestine Committee of Norway, Palestine Solidarity Association of Sweden, Palestine Solidarity Campaign, War on Want, BDS Kampagne (BDS Germany)

South America: BDS Chile

Africa: BDS South Africa

Palestinian BDS National Committee

Show Your Opposition to the Israeli Ban on 20 Organizations by Supporting the Gaza Flotilla!

We do get into Israel–directly into their prisons–for challenging the Israeli blockade of Gaza.

We’ve been banned for a long time. Help us continue to expose the effects of the Israeli blockade of Gaza. Support efforts to send ships to Gaza in the summer of 2018!

*

Featured image is from 2018 Sail to Gaza.

The original source of this article is 2018 Sail to Gaza Copyright © 2018 Sail to Gaza , 2018 Sail to Gaza, 2018

https://www.globalresearch.ca/israel-bans-members-of-20-boycott-divestment-and-sanctions-groups-from-entering-israel/5625591