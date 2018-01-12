Global Research is a small team that believes in the power of information and analysis to bring about far-reaching societal change including a world without war.

It’s Nato that’s Empire-building, not Putin

By Peter Hitchins and True Publica, January 11, 2018

Propaganda is information that is not objective and is used primarily to influence an audience and further an agenda, often by presenting facts selectively to encourage a particular synthesis or perception, or using loaded language to produce an emotional rather than a rational response to the information that is presented.

Trump Administration Prepares More Hawkish Position on Nuclear Arms. The Deployment of Mininukes

By Jason Ditz, January 11, 2018

With the US forever investing more into their nuclear arsenal, ensuring they have the world’s biggest collection of city destroying arms, the fact that none have been used in over 70 years is a silver lining to many, but within the administration, it may be a problem that needs correcting.

US Military Intelligence Has “Weaponized Democracy” Worldwide

By Andrew Korybko, January 11, 2018

It doesn’t matter whether it’s the US’ brand of “democracy” for export or the national-specific model of government that strengthens non-Western states, the theoretical concept behind this system has been weaponized by military intelligence agencies worldwide in a back-and-forth competition to change or retain the “deep state” status quo.

US Needs the Taliban to Justify Its Military Presence in Afghanistan

By Revolutionary Association of Women of Afghanistan and Edu Montesanti, January 11, 2018

It has been forty years since the US started working on its Afghan project, and investing in Afghan youth to make them its cadres was cardinal to its long-term aims in Afghanistan. The CIA educated and trained its lackeys, politically and militarily, creating loyal lackeys who would go on to constitute its future puppet government after it was to take over Afghanistan, and help it achieve its goals comfortably.

China’s Pivot to World Markets, Washington’s Pivot to World Wars…

By Prof. James Petras, January 11, 2018

China and the United States are moving in polar opposite directions: Beijing is rapidly becoming the center of overseas investments in high tech industries, including robotics, nuclear energy and advanced machinery with collaboration from centers of technological excellence, like Germany.

In contrast, Washington is pursuing a predatory military pivot to the least productive regions with collaboration from its most barbaric allies, like Saudi Arabia.

Trump’s National Security Strategy (NSS): War and More War…

By Christopher Black, January 10, 2018

So one would think that when the President of the United States sits down with his advisors and asks them about these problems and to come up with an American national strategy to resolve them that they would take that task seriously and get together all the best scientists, doctors, sociologists, psychologists, economists, philosophers, poets, and artists, writers and musicians, engineers, trades people, committees of locally chosen working people and, of course military men interested in maintaining a continuum of peace instead of war. But on reading the new Strategy document you find that all these people are missing.

