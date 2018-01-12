Canadians want their government to be a factor for peace and justice in the world and make a positive contribution to diplomacy and the peaceful resolution of conflicts. We have a duty to ourselves and the Korean people to ensure another Korean War does not break out and that the Canadian government does not contribute to preparing such a war in our name as is being done today.

More than 2,500 Canadians thus far have signed the Canadian Petition Against War and Aggression on the Korean Peninsula. The petition calls on the Canadian government to:

1. Exhort the U.S. government to take up the offer of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK) to sign a peace treaty to formally end the Korean War and normalize relations to immediately reduce tensions on the Korean Peninsula.

2. Call on the U.S. government to immediately withdraw all U.S. troops and weapons from the Korean Peninsula.

3. Respect the right of the Korean people to sort out their own problems, including national reunification, peacefully and without outside interference.

4. Withdraw Canada’s participation in U.S.-ROK-Japan military exercises that threaten peace in the region.

5. Support peace on the Korean Peninsula by normalizing relations with the DPRK and developing diplomatic relations established with the DPRK in 2001 so that government, cultural, economic and civil society relations can be established to the benefit of the peoples of both countries.

In 2017, regular petitioning took place in Toronto, Montreal, Edmonton and Vancouver by activists of CPC(M-L), Korean patriots and anti-war activists. We encourage everyone in 2018 to take the petition to their friends and colleagues, unions and labour councils and to share it on social media and argue out the stands it contains to assist in creating the public opinion across the country required to block attempts by the ruling circles in Canada to make Canada a zone for war against Korea and meddling in Asia.

By taking a stand to support peace on the Korean Peninsula Canadians can speak in their own name and empower themselves to make a contribution to world peace.

Join in!

For a copy of the petition to the House of Commons of the Parliament of Canada in Ottawa please click here.

For further information e-mail cankorpeace@

UPCOMING ANTI-WAR EVENTS FOR INTERNATIONAL PEACE

Vancouver

Monday, January 15

Getting North Korea Right: Canadian Options and Roles

12:00-2:00 pm

Auditorium, Asian Centre

1871 West Mall, UBC

For information, click here.

Procession and Candlelight Vigil for Peace in Korea

Procession to Jack Poole Plaza — 6:30 pm

Gather at Vancouver Art Gallery, 750 Hornby St.

Vigil — 7:00-8:00 pm

Jack Poole Plaza, 1055 Canada Place

adjacent to Vancouver Convention Centre West Building

Facebook

Tuesday, January 16

Witness for Peace Event — Flags and Banners for Diplomacy

Outside Foreign Ministers’ Summit

8:00-9:30 am

Vancouver Convention Centre

Picket and Signing of Canadian Petition

Against War and Aggression on the Korean Peninsula

12:00 noon

Vancouver Public Library, Central Branch

350 West Georgia St.

Winnipeg

North Korea & the Threat of Nuclear War”

Keynote by Michel Chossudovsky, Global Research

Presentations at the University of Manitoba and the University of Winnipeg

January 15, click above link for details

Edmonton

Picket and Petition Signing

Tuesday, January 16 — 3:00 pm

112 Street and 87 Avenue

Montreal

Picket and Petition Signing

Tuesday, January 16 — 5:15-6:15 pm

Cote-Vertu Metro, south side on Decarie

ONGOING PICKETS FOR PEACE AND PETITION SIGNINGS

BRITISH COLUMBIA

All events at 4:30 pm

Thursday, January 11

Main Street-Science World SkyTrain Station, Vancouver

Thursday, January 18

Richmond Brighouse Station, Richmond

Thursday, January 25

Surrey Central SkyTrain Station, Surrey

EDMONTON, ALBERTA

Saturday, January 13 — noon

Strathcona Farmers’ Market, 83 Avenue and 103 Street

MONTREAL, QUEBEC

All events at 5:15-6:15 pm

Wednesday, January 10

Cote-Vertu Metro, south side on Decarie

Thursday, January 11

Pie-IX Metro

Thursday, January 18

Joliette Metro

Wednesday, January 24

Cote-Vertu Metro, south side on Decarie

Thursday, January 25

Préfontaine Metro

Wednesday, January 31

Cote-Vertu Metro, south side on Decarie

TORONTO, ONTARIO

All events at 4:00-5:00 pm

Wednesday, January 10

Ryerson University,

Northeast Corner of Yonge and Gould Sts.

Wednesday, January 17

University of Toronto,

Northwest corner of Harbord and St. George Sts.

Wednesday, January 24

Christie Subway Station

Northeast corner of Christie and Bloor Sts.

Wednesday, January 31

Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland’s Constituency Office,

344 Bloor St. W.

For information: (647) 907-7915

