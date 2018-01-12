Canadians want their government to be a factor for peace and justice in the world and make a positive contribution to diplomacy and the peaceful resolution of conflicts. We have a duty to ourselves and the Korean people to ensure another Korean War does not break out and that the Canadian government does not contribute to preparing such a war in our name as is being done today.
More than 2,500 Canadians thus far have signed the Canadian Petition Against War and Aggression on the Korean Peninsula. The petition calls on the Canadian government to:
1. Exhort the U.S. government to take up the offer of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK) to sign a peace treaty to formally end the Korean War and normalize relations to immediately reduce tensions on the Korean Peninsula.
2. Call on the U.S. government to immediately withdraw all U.S. troops and weapons from the Korean Peninsula.
3. Respect the right of the Korean people to sort out their own problems, including national reunification, peacefully and without outside interference.
4. Withdraw Canada’s participation in U.S.-ROK-Japan military exercises that threaten peace in the region.
5. Support peace on the Korean Peninsula by normalizing relations with the DPRK and developing diplomatic relations established with the DPRK in 2001 so that government, cultural, economic and civil society relations can be established to the benefit of the peoples of both countries.
In 2017, regular petitioning took place in Toronto, Montreal, Edmonton and Vancouver by activists of CPC(M-L), Korean patriots and anti-war activists. We encourage everyone in 2018 to take the petition to their friends and colleagues, unions and labour councils and to share it on social media and argue out the stands it contains to assist in creating the public opinion across the country required to block attempts by the ruling circles in Canada to make Canada a zone for war against Korea and meddling in Asia.
By taking a stand to support peace on the Korean Peninsula Canadians can speak in their own name and empower themselves to make a contribution to world peace.
Join in!
For a copy of the petition to the House of Commons of the Parliament of Canada in Ottawa please click here.
For further information e-mail cankorpeace@gmail.com
UPCOMING ANTI-WAR EVENTS FOR INTERNATIONAL PEACE
Vancouver
Monday, January 15
Getting North Korea Right: Canadian Options and Roles
12:00-2:00 pm
Auditorium, Asian Centre
1871 West Mall, UBC
For information, click here.
Procession and Candlelight Vigil for Peace in Korea
Procession to Jack Poole Plaza — 6:30 pm
Gather at Vancouver Art Gallery, 750 Hornby St.
Vigil — 7:00-8:00 pm
Jack Poole Plaza, 1055 Canada Place
adjacent to Vancouver Convention Centre West Building
Tuesday, January 16
Witness for Peace Event — Flags and Banners for Diplomacy
Outside Foreign Ministers’ Summit
8:00-9:30 am
Vancouver Convention Centre
Picket and Signing of Canadian Petition
Against War and Aggression on the Korean Peninsula
12:00 noon
Vancouver Public Library, Central Branch
350 West Georgia St.
Public Meeting
“U.S. Hands Off North Korea! North Korea & the Threat of Nuclear War”
Keynote by Michel Chossudovsky, Global Research
7:00 pm
Vancouver Public Library, Central Branch
350 West Georgia St.
Winnipeg
North Korea & the Threat of Nuclear War”
Keynote by Michel Chossudovsky, Global Research
Presentations at the University of Manitoba and the University of Winnipeg
January 15, click above link for details
Edmonton
Picket and Petition Signing
Tuesday, January 16 — 3:00 pm
112 Street and 87 Avenue
Montreal
Picket and Petition Signing
Tuesday, January 16 — 5:15-6:15 pm
Cote-Vertu Metro, south side on Decarie
ONGOING PICKETS FOR PEACE AND PETITION SIGNINGS
BRITISH COLUMBIA
All events at 4:30 pm
Thursday, January 11
Main Street-Science World SkyTrain Station, Vancouver
Thursday, January 18
Richmond Brighouse Station, Richmond
Thursday, January 25
Surrey Central SkyTrain Station, Surrey
EDMONTON, ALBERTA
Saturday, January 13 — noon
Strathcona Farmers’ Market, 83 Avenue and 103 Street
MONTREAL, QUEBEC
All events at 5:15-6:15 pm
Wednesday, January 10
Cote-Vertu Metro, south side on Decarie
Thursday, January 11
Pie-IX Metro
Thursday, January 18
Joliette Metro
Wednesday, January 24
Cote-Vertu Metro, south side on Decarie
Thursday, January 25
Préfontaine Metro
Wednesday, January 31
Cote-Vertu Metro, south side on Decarie
TORONTO, ONTARIO
All events at 4:00-5:00 pm
Wednesday, January 10
Ryerson University,
Northeast Corner of Yonge and Gould Sts.
Wednesday, January 17
University of Toronto,
Northwest corner of Harbord and St. George Sts.
Wednesday, January 24
Christie Subway Station
Northeast corner of Christie and Bloor Sts.
Wednesday, January 31
Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland’s Constituency Office,
344 Bloor St. W.
For information: (647) 907-7915
Sources: MTL, 2018.
