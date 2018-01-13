9 hours ago January 13, 2018J.C.

gallery Canada Should Play Conscientious Role in Korea

By Prof. Graeme McQueen and Christopher Black
Global Research, January 13, 2018

Featured image: A family eats ice cream in North Korea (Source: Eva Bartlett)

Lawyer Chris Black and Prof. Graeme MacQueen are helping build a revitalized peace movement. Part of that involves standing up to the barrage of propaganda on North Korea, and demanding that our government play a more positive role in defusing tensions on the Korean Peninsula. We discuss their recent op-ed article in the Toronto Star, the less-known reality of Korea, and the U.S. as a stopping block to peace.

The original source of this article is Global Research
Copyright © Prof. Graeme McQueen and Christopher Black, Global Research, 2018

 

https://www.globalresearch.ca/canada-should-play-conscientious-role-in-korea/5625880

