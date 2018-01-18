10 hours ago January 18, 2018J.C.

gallery Rethinking Putin: A Talk by Professor Stephen F. Cohen

By Stephen F. Cohen

“What Putin Is Not”

January 18, 2018

Delivered on the annual Nation cruise, December 2, 2017.

http://www.informationclearinghouse.info/48618.htm

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s