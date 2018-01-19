8 hours ago January 19, 2018J.C.

gallery Alberta’s XL Bailout a Desperate Attempt to Save TransCanada’s Doomed Keystone XL

By Oil Change International
Global Research, January 19, 2018
Oil Change International 18 January 2018

Today TransCanada released a statement claiming it had garnered enough shipping commitments for the Keystone XL pipeline to make it financially viable. To get that support TransCanada requires a bailout pledge from Canada’s Alberta government to ship 50,000 barrels of oil per day for 20 years, Alberta Premier Rachel Notley’s office confirmed. TransCanada has yet to announce whether they intend to build the pipeline, even if the remaining numerous legal and regulatory hurdles are overcome. In response to this news, Adam Scott, Senior Advisor, Canada at Oil Change International, released the following statement:

“When even Enbridge is calling this a subsidy, you know Alberta’s XL bailout is another desperate attempt at a lifeline for a pipeline that will never be built. Keystone XL would be a disaster for the climate, and watching governments bend over backwards to be a part of that is heartbreaking in a year where you could barely catch your breath between climate disasters.

“Any project that needs a government bailout amid a quagmire of ongoing legal and regulatory challenges has little chance of moving forward.

“Nebraskans, supported by communities across the continent, continue to stand up against the pipeline, and they will not stop until this saga ends with TransCanada abandoning this doomed project.”

