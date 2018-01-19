Part II

How do Canadians look at the sequence of Nuclear Scare events in the Far East – culminating, for now, in Vancouver, Canada on Tuesday, January 16? What do Canadians make of the strange events? Are the scare events real? Or are we Canadians being brainwashed?

We know that the warning systems for detection of long-range, inter-continental ballistic missiles have been working for many decades almost without a hitch …. Have they begun failing … just now, conveniently?

A few days ago (Saturday in Hawaii, January 13, 2018) not only did someone push the wrong button – that sent out a warning of an approaching missile, but it took people at the system thirty-eight minutes to change the message. (It might be wrong to say “to correct the error” because it may not have been an error.)

And … in a way that throws more suspicion on the matter … it happened again on Tuesday, January 15, in Japan. That alert, sent out by the national broadcaster, was recalled after two minutes. One way of looking at the sequence is that Hawaii is a U.S. State and a fake message can be kept working for longer than in Japan, a U.S. satellite that, nonetheless, has some independence. (A person can imagine the Japanese agreeing to a fake warning in Japan, but only for a very brief time.)

And why would a Japanese broadcaster (which has sent such “J Alerts” in the past when North Korea really sent missiles in the direction of Japan as part of testing) send a fake “J Alert” to a population that is very sensitive when it comes to nuclear matters? Who knows why the alert systems in two locations would fail just as … just as … Canada and the U.S.A. were sponsoring a meeting (not in Ottawa or Washington) but in North America’s most northern big, Pacific city: Vancouver, British Columbia, in order to talk (privately and publicly) about the ways they have – to beat up North Korea.

The important points to register are that at the closed meeting (1) Russian and China were not invited (nor was North Korea), (2) the countries invited were all allies of the U.S.A. in its war in Korea in the 1950s to prevent Korea from choosing its own form of government, and (3) recent talk out of Washington is that it is possible to have a winning war against North Korea “without huge loss of life” [a sly way of saying without using nuclear bombs, perhaps] … and, we may assume, the occasion of Olympic Games may just do the trick … when North Korea’s guard may be down.

In the “closed-door-talks” in Vancouver we do not know what agenda was put forward. We do not know what actions were agreed upon. We only know the Public Relations speeches given by Tillerson and Freeland.

That brings us to the “international event” in Vancouver, Canada, hosted by U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and Canada’s Foreign Minister, Chrystia Freeland (who, one may speculate, is not a free agent since she was caught seriously lying to Canadians – and the world – about her Nazi collaborationist Ukrainian grandfather. That means, one has to believe, she is vulnerable at all times to being attacked internationally or by power at home … if she doesn’t play the game set out for her by Canada’s “masters”.)

If the events of the last week are connected (as they seem to be) then Canadians may have been subjected to a huge Brainwash. Fake intercontinental missile events just before “closed-door-talks” with a lot of public “reasoning” and no real information released in Vancouver … all making clear that the U.S.A. and its craven colonial partners want to ramp up sanctions and enforcement of sanctions against North Korea (“wicked”, “mad” North Korea which wants to protect itself against U.S. invasion). But the Vancouver gathering may want more – a non-nuclear war with North Korea (while there is time!!!)

And all is set out in Vancouver by agents who are hawkish-but-reasonable-to-the-brainwashed … agents who have already made of North Korea a Public Relations Madhouse (for we, the brainwashed) because the country, North Korea, wants Defence Structures that assure the U.S. cannot do to North Korea what it has done to Iraq, Libya, and … until stopped … Syria (which, nevertheless, has been torn to shreds by the U.S. desire for ‘regime change’ there – a phrase meaning a shift from independent government to the status of a U.S. colony). And here in the U.S. colony, in Vancouver, all of us among the brainwashedknow the U.S.A. is our dearest friend and always has been. And it has even been suggested (in a roundabout way) that if we cooperate on this matter – (who knows? no promises) – Canada may get what it wants as a devoted colony in the NAFTA talks (deadlocked as I write).

Some will say I am indeed brainwashed … by some electronic mole from North Korea planted in my brain as I sleep…. And – in this precarious world – who knows? The ‘some’ who say that may be right. And so we have to think and be alert … in all directions.

