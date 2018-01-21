13 hours ago January 21, 2018J.C.

gallery German Opposition Leader Calls for Security Union with Russia, Dissolution of NATO

The parliamentary leader of Germany’s largest opposition party has urged the dissolution of the NATO alliance. Her remarks come after US president-elect Donald Trump described it as “obsolete.”

By Lewis Sanders IV
Global Research, January 21, 2018
DW 17 January 2018

German opposition leader Sahra Wagenknecht on Tuesday added her voice to calls to dissolve the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) in the wake of US President-elect Donald Trump‘s controversial remarks concerning the military alliance.

“NATO must be dissolved and replaced by a collective security system including Russia,” Wagenknecht told Germany’s “Funke” media group.

Wagenknecht, who leads the opposition Left Party in parliament, added that comments made by the future US president “mercilessly reveal the mistakes and failures of the [German] federal government.”

Read full article here.

The original source of this article is DW
Copyright © Lewis Sanders IVDW, 2018

https://www.globalresearch.ca/german-opposition-leader-calls-for-security-union-with-russia-dissolution-of-nato/5626731

