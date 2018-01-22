It was her government as the sole customer that awarded huge contracts to a company that was technically insolvent under the terms of the Companies Act: circumstances that are normally illegitimate.

Without these suspect contracts from the May government, Carillion could not have continued to exist and it would not have employed thousands of people directly and indirectly in its supply chain, who will now be thrown onto the scrap heap of the unemployed.

Without these contracts improperly awarded by the May government, there would not be hundreds of small companies up and down the country facing ruinous bad debts that now threaten their survival. Some having already gone into liquidation themselves as a direct consequence.

This could not have happened had there been proper oversight of the procurement process and due diligence by government department employees who apparently acted like schoolchildren pretending to be businessmen.

This was a tragic dereliction of duty by a Prime Minister patently unequal to the task of commercial oversight of major national infrastructure projects. She should now be allowed to return to the shadows from whence she came.