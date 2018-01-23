Britain’s Chief of General Staff, Sir Nick Carter, has belatedly decided to bring to the attention of the electorate that our defence spending is woefully inadequate and that there are now very many countries including Russia that could wipe us off the map owing to the lamentable negligence of the government in providing for the defence of the nation – which, of course, has to be its unquestioned first priority.

It is well known that expenditure and reliance on the outdated Trident missile, so-called nuclear deterrent is complete nonsense, but the government is too weak to make any proper provision for an alternative defence system.

Meanwhile, tiny countries such as Israel in the Middle East, now has a fleet of state-of-the-art, German-built, nuclear-armed submarines – courtesy of Angela Merkel – that could blow Britain out of the water, in seconds.

Our present government is so incompetent that it has built and commissioned two new aircraft carriers, HMS Queen Elizabeth and HMS Prince of Wales that have cost the taxpayer nearly £7bn and that are already redundant and that can never defend the United Kingdom for a host of reasons political, technical, practical and strategic. They are the epitome of the proverbial white elephant but probably the most expensive elephants in history.

Meanwhile the clowns at the defence ministry are no doubt drawing up plans to install cast-iron canons on the lawns of Buckingham Palace protected by barrage balloons.

The inevitable conclusion being that the government of Theresa May is incompetent having failed in its primary duty to provide adequate defences for the nation. And that is a hanging offence.

The original source of this article is Global Research Copyright © Hans Stehling , Global Research, 2018

https://www.globalresearch.ca/the-may-government-has-failed-in-its-primary-duty-to-provide-adequate-defence-for-britain/5626965