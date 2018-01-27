It also reminds us of the six million dispossessed Arabs and the brutal occupation of former Palestine, today in January 2018. These two atrocities are not of proportionate equivalence but one can lead to the ultimate evil of the other.

Today, millions live with little or no electricity; with heavily restricted freedom of movement and under a 10 year illegal blockade of essential goods that ensures that Palestinians are forced to live at or under subsistence level by a brutalising Israeli government armed and supported by an American President and a compliant British Prime Minister.

Holocaust Day 2018 serves to remind us of how power corrupts not only governments but also the minds of ordinary people who in 1942 watched and waited as millions were murdered and in 2018 now watch and wait as millions are kept in servitude under an occupation so brutal that it kills unarmed civilians including women and children under the pretext of ‘defence’ by an occupying state that is also one of the major exporters of guns, bombs and killing machines to regimes around the world.

An occupying state that holds the United Nations in contempt as it flagrantly violates UN resolutions and is the only undeclared nuclear weapon state in existence. A state that is estimated to control an arsenal of up to 400 nuclear warheads – enough to wipe-out half the world.

This then is the extraordinarily perverse stance of the British and American governments of Theresa May and Donald Trump as they conspire to consolidate the illegal occupation and settlement of Arab lands in blatant violation of UN Resolution 2334.

The principles of freedom and democracy in 2018 must include:

1. The acceptance that all men are born equal 2. Respect for human life and human and civil rights 3. The outlawing of corruption in government 4. The respect for the right to worship in the religion of one’s choice 5. The support for family life and family values 6. The opposition to racial, ethnic and religious prejudice 7. The limitation on the manufacture of arms to allow for the legitimate defence of the nation only and the express prohibition of the export of bombs, guns and killing machines to other countries 8. The close monitoring of the nuclear capability of every individual nation state by the United Nations and the implementation of severe trade restrictions against any state that violates the agreement 9. Enacting legislation to strictly limit the conduct of international political lobbies who currently influence elected legislative assemblies in the United States and Britain. This is an absolutely essential prerequisite in order to regain democratic government and to conform to the will of the ordinary citizen who comprises the electorate and the nation.

The original source of this article is Global Research Copyright © Hans Stehling , Global Research, 2018

https://www.globalresearch.ca/holocaust-day-2018-commemorates-the-murder-of-six-million-jews-roma-and-others-during-ww2-and-subsequent-genocides/5627433