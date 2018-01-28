7 hours ago January 28, 2018J.C.

gallery Syrian Forces Find Modern Radio-Electronic Equipment, Left Behind by Terrorists

According to Russian Military Sources

By South Front
Global Research, January 28, 2018
South Front 26 January 2018

Syrian forces have found modern radio-electronic equipment on positions of the eliminated militants near the area of At Tanf in eastern Syria, the Russian Defense Ministry said on January 26.

During the search at the site of the fight with terrorists, the Syrian forces found modern radio-electronic equipment manufactured in Europe, ammunition for light weapons and Daesh [ISIS] literature,” the ministry said adding that government forces have also found banners and emblems of the US-backed Forces of Martyr Ahmad al-Abdo there. “These facts show the involvement of the US in the training and formation of a US-controlled armed opposition created from the defeated pro-Daesh forces.

The ministry also said that the eliminated militants “were planning a breakthrough operation in the nearest future.” The main aim of the operation was to conduct sabotage operations in the provinces of Damascus, Homs and Deir Ezzor. This effort is aimed at drawing attention of the Syrian Army from the battle on terrorists in the province of Idlib.

On January 24, the Syrian patrol destroyed two vehicles and killed five terrorists from the three vehicles-long convoy of terrorists near the area of At Tanf, the ministry added.

Featured image is from Valery Sharifulin/TASS.

The original source of this article is South Front
Copyright © South FrontSouth Front, 2018

