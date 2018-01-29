Global Research News Hour episode 207

“People who were senior career civil servants violated the law, perhaps committed crimes… they tried to frame an incoming president with a false Russian conspiracy that never existed, and they knew it, and they plotted to ruin him as a candidate and then destroy him as a president.” – former Federal Prosecutor Joe diGenova [1]

Over the past year, there has been a saturation of coverage not only in the press, but within left-leaning political circles, besmirching the current president of the United States for his apparent lack of competence, his misogynistic, racist, and xenophobic messaging, and oppressive domestic and foreign policies.

Without question, there is a solid foundation underlying these allegations. However, the standard condemnatory talking points critiquing the Trump Administration, distract from a potentially more troubling development in American politics.

In December of last year, it was revealed that Peter Strzock, a top FBI counter-intelligence official and a special Counsel on Russia probe who had previously worked on the 2016 probe into Hillary Clinton’s email server, had exchanged numerous texts with a fellow FBI official and paramour Lisa Page. The texts suggested considerable anti-Trump bias on the part of this high level agent creating the appearance of a tainted investigation. [2]

One case in point was a text from August of 2016, in which Strzok hints at a strategy of removing Trump from power in the unlikely circumstance he should triumph on November 8th:

“I want to believe the path you threw out for consideration in Andy’s office — that there’s no way he [Trump] gets elected — but I’m afraid we can’t take that risk. It’s like an insurance policy in the unlikely event that you die before you’re 40.” [3]

Additional revelations have come to light about the Clinton campaign and the Democratic National Committee utilizing the research firm Fusion GPS and a former British spy to manufacture false evidence of collusion between the Trump campaign and the Russians in order to secure a warrant to spy on the Trump campaign through the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA). [4][5][6]

High crimes and misdemeanors are being revealed pointing to a pattern of blackmail, bribery and falsification of facts at the highest levels of the FBI and the Department of Justice.

Ray McGovern has followed the investigations. A former CIA analyst, McGovern has some insights into the elite maneuvers that can potential subvert the authority of any public official, Democrat or Republican, virtuous or venal. In this week’s Global Research News Hour radio program, he breaks down what is known about an enterprise apparently determined to control the White House regardless of election outcomes.

In this 60 minute program, McGovern speculates on the rationale behind James Comey’s activities during the election, debunks the Russia-Gate ‘hacking’ narrative, and outlines where this drama is headed and if the so-called ‘Deep State’ will prevail.

Ray Mcgovern was an Army and CIA intelligence analyst for 30 years; He chaired National Intelligence estimates through the 1980s and prepared the President’s Daily Brief for Nixon, Ford, and Reagan. He is co-founder of Veteran Intelligence Professionals for Sanity. His website is raymcgovern.com. His articles have appeared at consortiumnews.com and globalresearch.ca among other online publications.

