We thank readers who have contributed to Global Research. If you have the means to make a small or large donation in support of our fight for truth, peace and justice around the world, your gesture will be much appreciated.

Consider Making a Donation to Global Research

We likewise encourage you to re-post this selection of articles. Share through social media and discuss with your colleagues and friends.

* * *

US Decline is Ongoing, Yet America Remains the Undisputed “Military Master”

By Shane Quinn, January 31, 2018

The United States’ decline can be traced as far back as 1949, when the world’s dominant power unexpectedly suffered the “loss” of China. It was a monumental early blow to US strategic planners, who were carefully executing dreams of unchallenged global dominance.

Ireland to Discuss New Bill Criminalising Trade with Israeli Settlements

By Middle East Monitor, January 31, 2018

Ireland is set to discuss a new bill that seeks to prohibit the import and sale of goods originating in illegal settlements in occupied Palestinian Territory.

Doping-control in Sports and Athletics: Eyes Wide Shut

By Roy Harper, January 31, 2018

Today, the victories of athletes and the large-scale use of doping are inextricably linked in the modern world of elite sport. Although the 20th century was marked by the struggle for the spirit of fair play, then in the 21st century doping scandals are discussed more often than the outstanding records of prominent athletes. The use of prohibited substances and fight against doping turned into the main problem in the world of sports.

Turkish Troops Seen Wearing Patch of Terrorist Free Syrian Army

By Paul Antonopoulos, January 31, 2018

Turkish soldiers have been seen wearing a patch of the Free Syrian Army (FSA) on their uniforms while operating in Syria’s northwest canton of Afrin where they leading a coalition of militants against the Kurdish People’s Protection Units (YPG).

U.S. ‘Plan B’ for the Middle East. The Occupation of One Third of Syria’s Territory

By Prof. Marcello Ferrada de Noli, January 31, 2018

The hope about a possible stop of US interference in Syria, based on Trump’s declarations while he was still a candidate, vanished when President Trump announced that he had delegated to the Pentagon and his Defense Minister Mattis, the tasks of profiling and give expression to U.S. military actions abroad.

Oliver Stone Leads Tributes to Robert Parry as Shady US Lobbyists PropOrNot Dance on His Grave

By Bryan Macdonald, January 31, 2018

The truth, as Parry often said, is that without an honest history of our country we are lost in an Alice-in-Wonderland void of poor and uninformed leadership. Obama, who should’ve known better, believed these false narratives about Reagan and ended up victimized by them. Parry also frequently repeated his reports, which may have driven his enemies crazy, but was crucial, I believe, to understanding their complexity.

The original source of this article is Global Research Copyright © Global Research News , Global Research, 2018

https://www.globalresearch.ca/selected-articles-u-s-plan-b-for-the-middle-east/5627920