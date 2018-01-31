Turkish soldiers have been seen wearing a patch of the Free Syrian Army (FSA) on their uniforms while operating in Syria’s northwest canton of Afrin where they leading a coalition of militants against the Kurdish People’s Protection Units (YPG).

This comes as a Syrian MP has claimed that their are very few Turkish soldiers actually involved in operations against the YPG. Details can be read here.

It must be remembered that this means Turkish soldiers are wearing a patch of a flag that has on innumerable occasions been displayed needs to the like of ISIS and Al-Qaeda affiliated Al-Nusra.

https://www.globalresearch.ca/turkish-troops-seen-wearing-patch-of-terrorist-free-syrian-army/5627851