8 hours ago January 31, 2018J.C.

gallery Turkish Troops Seen Wearing Patch of Terrorist Free Syrian Army

By Paul Antonopoulos
Global Research, January 31, 2018
Fort Russ 30 January 2018

Turkish soldiers have been seen wearing a patch of the Free Syrian Army (FSA) on their uniforms while operating in Syria’s northwest canton of Afrin where they leading a coalition of militants against the Kurdish People’s Protection Units (YPG). 

This comes as a Syrian MP has claimed that their are very few Turkish soldiers actually involved in operations against the YPG. Details can be read here.

It must be remembered that this means Turkish soldiers are wearing a patch of a flag that has on innumerable occasions been displayed needs to the like of ISIS and Al-Qaeda affiliated Al-Nusra.

 

The original source of this article is Fort Russ
Copyright © Paul AntonopoulosFort Russ, 2018

https://www.globalresearch.ca/turkish-troops-seen-wearing-patch-of-terrorist-free-syrian-army/5627851

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s