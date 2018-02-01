It has become clear that both British and American governments have by word and deed decided to treat the United Nations Security Council with contempt as they both continue to openly arm and finance an Israeli administration that supports Binyamin Netanyahu’s odious and illegal settlement policy that has been condemned outright by UN Security Council Resolution 2334.

By so doing, Britain and America have given the green light to Netanyahu to continue with his illegal settlements that continue to obstruct any regional peace accord.

1. United Nations Security Council Resolution 2334 was adopted on 23 December 2016. It reaffirmed the Charter of the UN regarding the inadmissibility of the acquisition of territory by force.

2. It reaffirms the obligation of Israel, the occupying power, to abide scrupulously by its legal obligations under the Fourth Geneva Convention relative to the Protection of Civilians in Time of War.

3. It condemns measures that altered the demographic composition and status of the Palestinian territory, occupied since 1967, including East Jerusalem, including the construction and expansion of settlements, transfer of Israeli citizens, confiscation of land, demolition of homes and displacement of Palestinian civilians, in violation of international law.

4. Expresses grave concern that continuing illegal Israeli settlements are dangerously imperilling that viability of a two-State solution based on the 1967 lines and stresses that the status quo is not sustainable.

5. Reaffirms that the Israeli settlements in occupied Palestinian territory including East Jerusalem have no legal validity and constitute a flagrant violation under international law and are a major obstacle to peace.

6. Underlines that the UN will not recognise any unilateral changes to the 1967 lines including that of Jerusalem.

7. Calls upon all UN Member States to co-operate in implementing this Resolution passed by all 14 Members of the Security Council – including the UK – with only one abstention (the US).

The Likud government’s illegal settlement policy is the primary factor that demonstrably now drives the resurgence of dangerous antisemitic rhetoric and action in Britain, France, Germany, in Europe generally and also on the majority of university campuses throughout the United States. This tragically threatens Diaspora communities all over the world.

Therefore, America’s Donald Trump and Britain’s Theresa May must take specific responsibility for their current actions and also for any future catastrophe that may emanate from their support for the odious and unlawful conduct of the IDF which is the occupying force in the West Bank, East Jerusalem and the Golan Heights, and is also the enforcer of the 10-year military blockade against essential goods and medicines urgently required by 1.8 million impoverished Palestinian civilians in Gaza.

The antidote to increasing global antisemitism in the 21st century is compliance with UNSCR 2334 which requires that all illegal settlements in the Occupied Territories be dismantled; all Israeli citizens be returned to their homes in Israel and for the Holy City of Jerusalem to be designated an international city with free access to all faiths, in perpetuity. Failure to do so will inevitably increase international hostility towards all those who are seen as supporting Israel’s illegal settlement activity.

