During the final stages of World War II, (1939-1945), American B-29 bombers detonated two nuclear weapons over the Japanese cities of Hiroshima and Nagasaki on August 6th and 9th, 1945. It marked the start of the Nuclear Age.

The two atomic bombs were made respectively from enriched uranium-235 and plutonium-239 and produced explosions of between 15 and 22 kilotons. The blasts wiped out 90 percent of the cities’ population, killing at least 120,000 people immediately; tens of thousands more would die later from radiation exposure.

Simple arithmetic will show that a modern nuclear warhead delivered by plane or submarine, and detonated over any country in the world, could kill millions by incineration and radiation in just seconds. If it were London, New York, Moscow, Paris or Tel Aviv then any such city would immediately cease to exist.

Yet, in spite of these horrifying facts, we continue to build-up nuclear stockpiles when we should be abolishing all nuclear weapons from the face of the earth. The consequence is that we are heading inexorably to that one day when, in a blinding flash, entire families and indeed entire cities might be incinerated with no survivors. Ground Zero could be London W1 or Grand Central Station in New York, or elsewhere, as a mushroom cloud rises hundreds of feet into the air over an irradiated landscape.

But no one will listen. Least of all today’s political leaders, rushing to deploy intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBM) and submarine launched cruise missiles (SLCM) in a race to mutual extinction.

Trump, Putin, May and Netanyahu are the four Riders of the Apocalypse who are closer than ever to a situation that will bring us Conquest, War, Famine and Death. Nuclear weapons are no longer a deterrent.

“In a world where engineered, pre-emptive, or more fashionably “humanitarian” wars of aggression have become the norm, this challenging book may be our final wake-up call.” –Denis Halliday, Former Assistant Secretary General of the United Nations

Following the highly acclaimed 2012 release of the latest book by Prof. Michel Chossudovsky, “Towards a World War III Scenario: The Dangers of Nuclear War“, this title is now available for purchase through the Amazon Kindle program! Now you can take this bestselling title wherever you go and access it through your portable reader.

This highly reviewed title is available to purchase through the Global Research Online Store:

Click to visit Online Store

The original source of this article is Global Research Copyright © Hans Stehling , Global Research, 2018

https://www.globalresearch.ca/we-should-abolish-all-nuclear-weapons-from-the-face-of-the-earth/5628321