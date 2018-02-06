A follow-up to the Open Letter to the International Criminal Court on the Genocide Conspiracy Against North Korea

As Science for Peace members continue to discuss the Open Letter to the International Criminal Court on the Genocide Conspiracy against North Korea, it is important to overcome the denial of genocide itself which proceeds in many guises and has been promoted for a long time by dominant US-led states, media and their followers across the world. We must remember we are named Science for Peace, and such denial undermines science and reason at the roots.

With the people and society of North Korea, the same operations of denial have gone into play as endlessly before in the wider context of US-led world power in Indonesia, Vietnam, Latin America, Iraq, Palestine arguably throughout, and so on. Since the North Korean people have already suffered the death of an estimated third of their population by US-led armed forces in previous years, non-stop and imminent nuclear threats against them, and life-destructive embargo, where does it end?

As long as genocide denial governs the dominant discourse beneath recognition, it can go on from one people to the next whose social order does not conform to the US-enforced geopolitical agenda. The major operation is to deny there is an issue at all, that genocide is only a political term or that the leader of the people suffering genocide is evil. There is no end of this operation even today, as we see in from the lead denial camp within Science for Peace.

Denial is backed up by a more commonplace diversion from ever mentioning genocide at all, and directing of all attention instead, at best, to the evils of war and nuclear weapons in general, or to the US-designated Enemy who is passionately blamed for evils that, while even true, are incomparably less life-threatening and mass murderous than the US-led forces of genocide which are in operation yet again with the same modus operandi.

This reverse projection operation seems never to be named except to elicit the circle of genocidal denial all over again. “Do you support the corrupt and evil brute Saddam Hussein?” goes to “Kim is the most corrupt despot and brute in the world”. In this way, the society and its people – usually with better public health care than the US accuser – are once again ground into permanent destitution and dependent helplessness.

Is this the real objective that genocide denial assists in implementing without knowing it?

*

John McMurtry Ph.D (University College London) is a fellow of the Royal Society of Canada and Professor (emeritus) of Philosophy.

Michel Chossudovsky

“In a world where engineered, pre-emptive, or more fashionably “humanitarian” wars of aggression have become the norm, this challenging book may be our final wake-up call.” –Denis Halliday, Former Assistant Secretary General of the United Nations

Following the highly acclaimed 2012 release of the latest book by Prof. Michel Chossudovsky, “Towards a World War III Scenario: The Dangers of Nuclear War“, this title is now available for purchase through the Amazon Kindle program! Now you can take this bestselling title wherever you go and access it through your portable reader.

ISBN Number: 978-0-9737147-5-3

Year: 2012

Pages: 102

List Price: $15.95

Special Price: $10.25

Click here to order.

The original source of this article is Global Research Copyright © Prof. John McMurtry , Global Research, 2018

https://www.globalresearch.ca/north-korea-genocide-denial/5628452