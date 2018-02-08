VISIT MY NEW WEB SITE:

Trump escalated Obama’s war on Syria, continuing to use ISIS and other terrorists as imperial foot soldiers he vowed to combat – instead supporting them like his predecessor.

Syria destroyed its CW arsenal. Elimination began in September 2013, the operation completed in late June 2014 – confirmed by the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW).

No evidence shows any CWs remain in the hands of its government or military. Claims otherwise are false. No evidence supports them.

US-supported terrorists alone continue using toxic agents, largely against civilians, incidents falsely blamed on Damascus, a likely sinister Trump administration plot to justify attacking its forces, putting conflict resolution further out of reach – risking confrontation with Russia.

The objectives of both countries are world’s apart on Syria and other geopolitical issues. Russia supports diplomatic resolution of all conflicts. Washington wants them continued – in Syria for regime change, aiming for another imperial trophy, along with isolating Iran ahead of targeting its government for regime change.

In late January, the Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists moved their doomsday clock closer to midnight – reflecting an increased risk of nuclear war or ecocide since Trump took office.

A ticking time bomb reflects world conditions – hugely dangerous flashpoints on the Korean peninsula, in Ukraine, Syria and elsewhere.

Washington’s endless wars, its rage for transforming all sovereign independent countries into US vassal states, no matter the risks or human toll, bears full responsibility for what’s going on – a combustible situation risking nuclear war.

The Henry Wadsworth Longfellow’s phrase “Whom the gods would destroy they first make mad” applies to US administrations and bipartisan lawmakers – especially today with neocons infesting Washington.

The NYT, CIA-connected Washington Post, Wall Street Journal, CNN, and other US media scoundrels continue publishing false reports of Syrian CW use – every time an incident allegedly involving these weapons surfaces, repeating claims by Trump administration officials without due diligence checking.

On Monday, State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert cited unverified “allegations of the use of chlorine gas by (Damascus) to terrorize innocent civilians, this time in Idlib Province near Saraqib.”

She called it “the sixth such reported instance in the past 30 days,” adding:

“…Russia ultimately bears responsibility (for these attacks) since (it) became involved in Syria. By shielding (its government) from accountability, Russia has not lived up to its commitments.”

The above remarks lack credibility – a disgraceful attempt to blame Syria and Russia for alleged and real CW attacks by US-supported terrorists, Pentagon contractors training these elements in their use.

On the same day, neocon Trump administration UN envoy Nikki Haley ranted irresponsibly about nonexistent Syrian use of CWs during a Security Council session on Syria, saying:

“The news out of Syria this morning is following a troubling pattern. There are reports of yet another chemical weapons attack on Sunday.”

Haley disgracefully blamed Assad for the alleged incident, falsely claiming he’s used chlorine gas “multiple times in recent weeks” against civilians – an absurd accusation.

Syria forces have been defending their people for seven years against US-supported terrorists. Washington and its rogue allies alone benefit from CW incidents, why so many are staged by ISIS, al-Nusra and other terrorists they support.

Haley accused “Russia (of) sen(ding) us back to square one in the effort to end chemical weapons use in Syria.”

Russia’s UN envoy Vasily Nebenzya said his

government “cannot accept…unconfirmed references to the use of chemical weapons (in Syria) until a reliable investigation is carried out, and we cannot accept a threat to a sovereign state for unproven actions.”

He slammed Washington and Britain for using the Security Council “to slander Russia,” adding:

“It is absolutely clear for us why. The success of the Syrian National Dialogue Congress in Sochi and prospects for giving an impetus to the political process in Syria seem to be a pain in the neck for someone.” “So, a strong slander attack on Russia is needed to try once again to call to question its role in political settlement.”

Washington and its rogue allies want endless war and regime change in Syria, not diplomatic conflict resolution.

They’re going all-out to prevent it, including by terrorists they support launching CW attacks, falsely blamed on Damascus.

Stephen Lendman is a Research Associate of the CRG, Correspondent of Global Research based in Chicago.

My newest book as editor and contributor is titled “Flashpoint in Ukraine: How the US Drive for Hegemony Risks WW III.”

