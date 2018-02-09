Newsmedia effectively ban reporting corruptness of newsmedia — even of media that stand on the opposite side of the political divide.

The ‘news’media in the U.S. and allied countries never report the corruption (including lying) perpetrated by any except the very few non-mainstream media that are authentically pro-democracy (or “anti-Establishment” or “anti-elitist” — which doesn’t necessarily mean the same thing as “anti-elite”) in those countries — and these few pro-democracy sites are the least-corrupt newsmedia, the few ones that are careful to report only truths — no lies, no propaganda at all. They do it even if all the others call such news sites ‘fake news’ — because they are committed, above all, to conveying the truth, and nothing but the truth.

Each of the mainstream ‘news’media is funded by (and advertises) the corporations of billionaires and centi-millionaires (the people who control all of the large corporations and virtually all of the media). These people’s corporations advertise in, and donate to those media, and those mega-business-owners don’t want the public to know that all of the mainstream (and many even of the non-mainstream) ‘news’media are actually propaganda-agencies for what those super-rich want to happen (their governmental agendas). They not only advertise so that you will buy their products and services, but they also report — and exclude from reporting — so that you will vote for their politicians who will impose their governmental agenda in this ‘democracy’, and will vote against their opponents. This is the governmental control-system (which is proven and explained — and shown to function in the U.S.A., by that link to ‘democracy’).

A good example of this phenomenon is the way that the Nunes Memo (about ‘Russiagate’ & Trump), which was released on Friday February 3rd, has been covered in all of the ’news’media.

On the Democratic Party side, which is funded by billionaires who control the Democratic Party and who own Democratic Party ‘news’media, there have been efforts to discredit, or else to minimize the significance of, what the Memo said.

On the Republican Party side, which is funded by billionaires who control the Republican Party and who own Republican Party ‘news’media, there have been efforts to credit, and also to maximize the significance of, what the Memo said.

It’s a Republican memo, so that’s understandable on strictly partisan grounds. If either of those Parties represented the public instead of the billionaires who fund them, then there would be a possibility of overcoming the ugly reality that’s documented in that link about our ‘democracy’ — and actually having a democratic government instead of our existing dictatorship — but unfortunately, neither Party does represent the public (which is why what was reported in that link to ‘democracy’ happened to be the case).

However, when I emailed on February 2nd, to all major and many minor ’news’media in the U.S. and its allied countries, submitting to them a news-report exposing the corruptness of one particular major U.S. ’news’medium’s news-story on the significance of what the Memo said, no mainstream U.S.-and-allied ’news’medium published it, and only two non-mainstream ones did: washingtonsblog, and RINF.

Although I hadn’t seen this tweet from the head of Judicial Watch, I had just explained the basic reasoning that stood behind it — so, here’s the significance of the Nunes Memo, in a nutshell (and my article, which was published only by washingtonsblog and RINF, provides the actual case):

This happens to be in line with the Republican PR campaign on the matter, but even Republican ‘news’-sites refused to publish the article I wrote, because it exposed the fraudulence of a certain Democratic news-site — and this is unfortunately a journalistic no-no.

In other words: Not only do ‘news’-sites not expose journalistic wrongdoing that’s on their own political side, but they also hide the journalistic wrongdoing that’s on the opposite side of the political divide. Both sides actually work together, to fool the public in ways that are acceptable to — or even required by — the billionaires. This is the phenomenon that’s documented, in that link to ‘democracy’ — documented actually to exist in the U.S., and to control the U.S. Government.

Unless the journalistic taboo, hiding from the public the lies (including all of the easily preventable false and misleading assertions) that are published by other ‘news’media — thereby leaving such lies to pile up in basically the way that please all billionaires (and centi-millionaires) of all political parties — ends, there is no hope for democracy. Not even a hope. There is just the extension of the present real nightmare, into the future.

Investigative historian Eric Zuesse is the author, most recently, of They’re Not Even Close: The Democratic vs. Republican Economic Records, 1910-2010, and of CHRIST’S VENTRILOQUISTS: The Event that Created Christianity.

