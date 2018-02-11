VISIT MY NEW WEB SITE:

In cahoots with Washington, Israel wants Syria’s government toppled, pro-Western puppet rule replacing it – tyranny instead of Assad, ignoring his overwhelming popular support.

In response to Syria’s air defense downing an Israeli F-16 attacking targets in its territory from its airspace, the IDF escalated aggression against multiple Syrian sites.

A same-day article discussed the pre-dawn Saturday incident, beginning when Israel downed what it called an Iranian drone, most likely a Syrian one called Iranian.

No Iranian or Syrian drone entered Israeli territory pre-dawn Saturday, as Israel claimed. The downed UAV was in Syrian airspace. Israel lied claiming otherwise.

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Bahram Qasemi blasted its Big Lie, saying

“(r)eports of downing an Iranian drone flying over Israel and also Iran’s involvement in attacking an Israeli jet are so ridiculous…Iran only provides military advice to Syria,” adding: “The government and army of Syria as an independent country have a legitimate right to defend (their) territorial integrity and counter any type of foreign aggression.”

A Lebanese Foreign Ministry statement denounced Israeli “aggression,” saying Damascus has a “legitimate right” to defend its territory.

Russia’s Foreign Ministry disturbingly issued a weak-kneed statement instead of a strong one condemning Israeli aggression, saying:

“Moscow is deeply concerned with the latest developments and attacks on Syria. The danger of the escalation of tensions within and around the de-escalation zones, which have become an important factor in reducing violence in Syria, is of particular concern” – not disturbing enough for Moscow to threaten retaliation if US and Israeli aggression continue.

Saying Syrian forces “are complying with the existing arrangements to provide the consistent functioning of the de-escalation zone in the southwest of the country” isn’t good enough.

Nor is “urg(ing) compl(iance) with the existing arrangements to provide the consistent functioning of the de-escalation zone in the southwest of the country.”

Russia’s failure to counter US and Israeli aggression encourages both countries to escalate it, making conflict resolution unattainable.

Syrian media said Israeli “aggression” was launched against one of its army bases.

Israel’s follow-up Saturday aggression involved eight IDF warplanes striking 12 Syrian targets, according to a military spokesperson.

Later on Saturday, Netanyahu, defense minister Lieberman, IDF chief of staff General Gady Eisenkotand other officials met to discuss the day’s events – likely plotting further aggression, perhaps expanding it to Lebanon and Gaza.

Israel remains unaccountable for high crimes of war and against humanity since its forces raped Palestine in 1948, displacing and massacring its people, stealing a nation to illegally create one of its own.

Its forces frequently launch cross-border attacks, naked aggression against sovereign Syrian territory, accountability never forthcoming.

The US/NATO/Israeli axis of evil represents the greatest threat to world peace, stability and security. Their imperial agenda threatens humanity’s survival.

