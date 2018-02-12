7 hours ago February 12, 2018J.C.

gallery Turkey-led Forces Suffer Hundreds Dead Since Start of Afrin Operation against Kurdish Forces in Northern Syria

By Andrew Illingworth
Global Research, February 12, 2018
Al Masdar News

The Turkish Army and allied Free Syrian Army militias have suffered hundreds of dead among their combined ranks since kicking-off their offensive against Kurdish forces in Syria’s Afrin region just over three weeks ago.

According to war monitoring groups (many of them opposition-leaning), Turkish-backed rebels have now suffered just short of two hundred dead.

Per Sunday, the Turkish Army had officially (i.e. by its own account – shown below) lost 33 soldiers killed in action and another 93 injured.

By comparison, monitors say that the death toll for defending Kurdish forces in Afrin is not too far behind with some 150 to two hundred fighters reportedly being killed since the Turkey’s offensive across the region began.

For Kurdish paras, Turkish airpower and heavy artillery has been the main cause of their losses; on the other hand, Kurdish anti-tank guided missile strikes and hit-and-run attacks have been big contributors to dead and wounded among the ranks of pro-Ankara forces.

The original source of this article is Al Masdar News
Copyright © Andrew IllingworthAl Masdar News, 2018

https://www.globalresearch.ca/turkey-led-forces-suffer-hundreds-dead-since-start-of-afrin-operation-against-kurdish-forces-in-northern-syria/5629080

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s