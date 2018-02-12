The Turkish Army and allied Free Syrian Army militias have suffered hundreds of dead among their combined ranks since kicking-off their offensive against Kurdish forces in Syria’s Afrin region just over three weeks ago.

According to war monitoring groups (many of them opposition-leaning), Turkish-backed rebels have now suffered just short of two hundred dead.

Per Sunday, the Turkish Army had officially (i.e. by its own account – shown below) lost 33 soldiers killed in action and another 93 injured.

By comparison, monitors say that the death toll for defending Kurdish forces in Afrin is not too far behind with some 150 to two hundred fighters reportedly being killed since the Turkey’s offensive across the region began.

For Kurdish paras, Turkish airpower and heavy artillery has been the main cause of their losses; on the other hand, Kurdish anti-tank guided missile strikes and hit-and-run attacks have been big contributors to dead and wounded among the ranks of pro-Ankara forces.

