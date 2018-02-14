5 hours ago February 14, 2018J.C.

gallery John Pilger: How the People of South Africa Were Misled and Can Rise Again

By Eric Ortiz

Journalist John Pilger traveled to South Africa in November and delivered a lecture in Cape Town in memory of anti-apartheid campaigner Abdulhay Ahmed Saloojee.

During his talk, Pilger asked why the struggle for freedom in South Africa has yet to be won, why a form of apartheid still rules and why this oppression has become a model for much of the world in the 21st century.

Watch the entire video above.

– See Also –

South African President resigns after his party pressured him to step down amid corruption allegations

South Africa’s ruling party finally turns against Zuma

John Pilger: South Africa: 20 years of apartheid by another name

 

http://www.informationclearinghouse.info/48792.htm

