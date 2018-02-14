By Eric Ortiz

Journalist John Pilger traveled to South Africa in November and delivered a lecture in Cape Town in memory of anti-apartheid campaigner Abdulhay Ahmed Saloojee.

During his talk, Pilger asked why the struggle for freedom in South Africa has yet to be won, why a form of apartheid still rules and why this oppression has become a model for much of the world in the 21st century.

Watch the entire video above.

