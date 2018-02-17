7 hours ago February 17, 2018J.C.

gallery Video: North Korea and the Danger of Nuclear War – Michel Chossudovsky

By Prof Michel Chossudovsky
Global Research, February 17, 2018
Paul S. Graham 17 January 2018

Winnipeg, January 15, 2018: Complete Video Transcript

Among his many accomplishments, Michel Chossudovsky is professor emeritus at the University of Ottawa and founder of the Centre for Research on Globalization.

He spoke at the University of Winnipeg on the history of the United States’ conflict with North Korea and the prospects for nuclear war. 

Introduction and Presentation: Michael Welch 

His visit was sponsored by Peace Alliance Winnipeg, Menno Simons College, CKUW-FM and the Geopolitical Economy Research Group.

.

The original source of this article is Paul S. Graham
Copyright © Prof Michel ChossudovskyPaul S. Graham, 2018

https://www.globalresearch.ca/video-north-korea-and-the-danger-of-nuclear-war-michel-chossudovsky/5626702

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s