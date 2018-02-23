“There’s no possible way you can say that [Russia’s manipulation of the 2016 U.S. elections] didn’t happen,” says Ben Nimmon, of the Atlantic Council, which was set up by the U.S. Government in 1961 during the Cold War, to encourage increased military spending in U.S.-allied countries. The video, with Nimmon saying this, appears in the U.S. Government’s Voice of America’s February 19th article “Israel, Iran Clash Over Nuclear Threat at Munich Conference”, which opens by saying, “Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has claimed that Iran is just years away from having a nuclear bomb.” This article presents the former U.S. Secretary of State, John Kerry, on the defensive, against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s extensive statements there, for an invasion soon against Iran. Kerry negotiated the nuclear deal with Iran that U.S. President Donald Trump says the U.S. won’t honor.

On February 22nd, an article was headlined “Israel and Iran: Inching Toward Conflict”, by Peter Korzun, at the website of Strategic Culture Foundation, which favors Russia against NATO, and which article presents considerable evidence that Israel plans soon to invade Iran, and to use the airspace of “Sunni-dominated Arab states” (the U.S. Government’s other allies against Iran) in order to do it, or else to use Iraq’s airspace: Korzun wrote,

“Iraq is not focused on monitoring its airspace — it has many other problems to deal with, and Israel could take advantage of that. The route through Iraq looks like it might be the best option.”

Israel, which receives $3.8 billion per year from the U.S. Government to buy U.S.-made weapons, is seeking the U.S. Government’s okay to use them for an invasion of Iran, which America’s fundamentalist-Sunni ally the Saud family also want to destroy. U.S. President Donald Trump, whose biggest financial backer in 2016 was the pro-Israel extremist Sheldon Adelson, who is a billionaire casino-operator, would need first to approve the invasion; and, presumably, President Trump would now be seeking support from the members of Congress, and from the news-media, in order to pave the way for that authorization.

Consequently, in U.S. propaganda, there appears to be a close link between the U.S. Government’s hostile intentions against Russia, and the U.S. Government’s hostile intentions against Iran. Donald Trump, and the U.S. Congress, already seem likely to allow the Israeli Government’s request, and the Voice of America’s article can be seen as being part of the effort to gain the world’s support for such an invasion to occur. Such an invasion would be a boost to the stock-values of American weapons-manufacturers: already, for example, the stock price of Boeing has nearly tripled since 2016, and any invasion by a U.S. ally can only keep the momentum going, for continued growth in the U.S. economy. In this light, the $3.8 billion-per-year donation from America’s taxpayers to Israel’s Government can reasonably be viewed as a U.S. Government investment in continuation of growth in U.S. stock prices, which measures seem to be the main driver behind U.S. international relations.

*

Investigative historian Eric Zuesse is the author, most recently, of They’re Not Even Close: The Democratic vs. Republican Economic Records, 1910-2010, and of CHRIST’S VENTRILOQUISTS: The Event that Created Christianity.

The original source of this article is Global Research Copyright © Eric Zuesse , Global Research, 2018

https://www.globalresearch.ca/u-s-propaganda-cites-natos-pr-agencys-confirmation-that-evidence-is-overwhelming-russia-manipulated-u-s-elections/5630076