By Norman Finkelstein

“Seventy percent of the people of Gaza are refugees. More than half are children. They’re trapped, there’s no way out,” author Norman Finkelstein

Posted February 23, 2018

This video was originally published by “Going Underground” –

====

The views expressed in this article are solely those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the opinions of Information Clearing House.

http://www.informationclearinghouse.info/48851.htm