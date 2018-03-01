By Ray McGovern

Some leaks are good, some are not – that’s the vague and hypocritical approach of the US intelligence community to the practice of leaking classified information to journalists.

Former CIA analyst Ray McGovern discusses how that double standard affects the integrity of mainstream media and the legitimacy of the national security establishment.

