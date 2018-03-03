VISIT MY NEW WEB SITE:

Unilaterally imposed US sanctions on other countries are flagrantly illegal.

Citing the 1976 National Emergencies Act, Trump on Friday extended illegal US sanctions on Russia for another year.

In a letter to Congress, the White House cited conditions in Ukraine, calling the situation “an unusual and extraordinary threat to the national security and foreign policy of the United States” – failing to explain US responsibility for what’s going on, complicit with Kiev putschists it installed.

Trump’s action followed US approval of Javelin anti-tank missiles and launchers to Ukraine, pending rubber-stamp congressional approval.

Supplying its regime with heavy weapons is all about continuing war on Donbass indefinitely, a US scheme to destabilize southeastern Ukraine near Russia’s border – along with blaming Putin for US imperial lawlessness.

On Friday, Trump also extended illegal US sanctions on Venezuela for another year, falsely alleging human rights abuses and political violence – turning truth on its head, calling conditions in the country an “unusual and extraordinary threat to the national security and foreign policy of the United States.”

In March 2015, Obama disgracefully declared Venezuelan Bolivarian democracy a threat to US “national security and foreign policy” – falsely claiming:

“We are committed to advancing respect for human rights, safeguarding democratic institutions, and protecting the US financial system from the illicit financial flows from public corruption in Venezuela.”

America is the world’s leading human rights abuser, its high crimes unequaled by any other countries, its longstanding public and private corruption deep-seated.

Washington targets Russia, Venezuela, and other sovereign independent countries for regime change, aiming for unchallenged global dominance, a diabolical plot vital to defeat.

According to McClatchy news,

“(t)he White House, National Security Council, State Department, and Treasury Department among other agencies are studying and talking with advisers about a range of options to help drive President Nicolas Maduro from office,” adding: “That includes a full embargo, prohibiting any Venezuelan oil being sold in the United States, or blocking sale of oil related products to Venezuela, according to US administration officials and advisers.”

Previous coup attempts failed. Is another one coming? Washington wants fascist tyranny replacing Bolivarian social democracy.

It wants control over Venezuela’s vast oil reserves, the world’s largest, including its heavy oil.

Eleven undemocratic Dems, including Bernie Sanders, introduced a resolution, disgracefully calling Venezuela’s April 22 presidential election (rescheduled for May 20) a “sham,” wanting it declared “illegitimate” – a pretext perhaps for another coup attempt.

Hugo Chavez established Venezuela’s model democratic electoral system, the world’s best, shaming America’s sham process.

Preserving Bolivarian social democracy matters, along with the sovereign independence of other countries – protecting them from Washington’s dirty hands.

