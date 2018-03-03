Definition: ‘A government or state in which those in power, exploit, expropriate, forcible annex and/or steal land or national resources being the legally-owned property of others’

This is exactly what the state of Israel has been doing for decades, currently assisted by the Conservative British government of Theresa May in Britain and the active participation of the Trump Republican Congress, the latter being the primary supplier of the arms and money that facilitates such illegal, anti-democratic, political machinations.

Security Council Resolution 2334 declared, inter alia, that the UN:

1. Condemns all measures aimed at altering the demographic composition, character and status of the Palestinian Territory occupied since 1967, including East Jerusalem, including, inter alia, the construction and expansion of settlements, transfer of Israeli settlers, confiscation of land, demolition of homes and displacement of Palestinian civilians, in violation of international humanitarian law and relevant resolutions,

2. Reaffirms that the establishment by Israel of settlements in the Palestinian territory occupied since 1967, including East Jerusalem, has no legal validity and constitutes a flagrant violation under international law and a major obstacle to the achievement of the two-State solution and a just, lasting and comprehensive peace;

3. Reiterates its demand that Israel immediately and completely cease all settlement activities in the occupied Palestinian territory, including East Jerusalem, and that it fully respect all of its legal obligations in this regard;

4. Underlines that it will not recognize any changes to the 4 June 1967 lines, including with regard to Jerusalem, other than those agreed by the parties through negotiations;

5. Stresses that the cessation of all Israeli settlement activities is essential for salvaging the two-State solution, and calls for affirmative steps to be taken immediately to reverse the negative trends on the ground that are imperilling the two-State solution;

6. Calls for immediate steps to prevent all acts of violence against civilians, including acts of terror, as well as all acts of provocation and destruction, calls for accountability in this regard, and calls for compliance with obligations under international law for the strengthening of ongoing efforts to combat terrorism, including through existing security coordination, and to clearly condemn all acts of terrorism;

The imperative was that Israel should have immediately taken steps to dismantle all illegal settlements in the West Bank, East Jerusalem and the Golan Heights to comply with the terms of the UNSCR 2334. That Resolution was passed by all 14 members of the Security Council. None voted against. There was just one abstention. By its continued failure to comply with this highly important UN Security Council decision, the state of Israel has designated itself as a pariah state.

That gives grounds for the other 192 UN Member states to resolve to suspend the membership of the state of Israel on the grounds that it had refused to comply with the will of the Security Council and has, therefore, breached its duties and responsibilities of membership and has brought the international body of the United Nations into contempt and disrepute.

