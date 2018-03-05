Thanks to the contributions of our readers, we have been able to maintain complete independence. You can help Global Research make information available to the widest possible readership. We ask that you consider making a donation to Global Research in our battle against mainstream media disinformation.

US Seeks to Intentionally Prolong Syrian Bloodshed

By Tony Cartalucci, March 05, 2018

From the beginning of Syria’s conflict the United States presented to the world its unyielding ultimatum that the government in Damascus be deposed and replaced by a government headed by the armed militants the US cultivated before the conflict and has armed and funded throughout its now seven year course.

Mass Mobilization Against Trump Military Parade

By Margaret Flowers and Kevin Zeese, March 05, 2018

President Trump ordered the Pentagon to start planning a military parade on Veteran’s Day this November. Trump wants to outdo the military parade he attended in France on Bastille Day. Estimates are it could cost up to $50 million. The last military parade was after the Gulf War in 1991.

Video: Washington Threatens North-South Korea Dialogue. Demilitarization is a Prerequisite to Peace Negotiations

By Prof Michel Chossudovsky and Michael Welch, March 05, 2018

Well the 2018 Olympics are over. Much of the media took note of the two Koreas competing as a united team; meanwhile U.S. belligerence continued unabated as witnessed by Vice President Mike Pence’s less-than-diplomatic gestures during the games.

Satire: The Slick and Sick Propaganda Coming From Russia and Muslim Terrorists

By Edward Curtin, March 05, 2018

As anyone even slightly aware knows, Americans are being inundated with endless Russian and Muslim propaganda aimed at convincing the American people that it is the United States that stands in the way of peace around the world. Sophisticated and crude in turns, what the psychologists call passive aggressive, these efforts at mind-control can be seen all across the internet.

How the U.S. Establishment Lies Through Its Teeth, for War Against Russia

By Eric Zuesse, March 05, 2018

The same people, Republicans and Democrats, who lied through their teeth for an invasion of Iraq in 2003, are doing it again for an invasion of Russia, sometime soon, so as to ‘defend’ ‘democracy’. The U.S. has by now swallowed up virtually all lands surrounding Russia, at least in Europe, the latest being Ukraine, and is placing its missiles now on and near Russia’s borders, which is to Russians like would be to Americans if Russia had swallowed up Canada and were placing its missiles there.

Hurricane Katrina: US Let Its Citizens Die Rather Than Accept Cuban Aid

By Shane Quinn, March 05, 2018

Of the many stories written about Hurricane Katrina in autumn 2005, and its devastating consequences, one crucial element is virtually overlooked. During the all-important hours after the tropical cyclone laid waste to sections of south-eastern United States, the Bush administration ignored the aid of its Cuban neighbor.

War Propaganda. U.S. Media Portrays Pyongyang as Assisting Damascus in Waging a Chemical Attack against Syrian Civilians

By Prof Michel Chossudovsky, March 05, 2018

While US sponsored Al Qaeda terrorists in Syria acting on behalf of US NATO are provided with money, weapons and training, Washington is now pointing its finger at North Korea’s role in supporting the government of Bashar Al Assad with a view to killing their own people.

