And the U.S. Embassy Move to Jerusalem

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is set to meet U.S. President Donald J. Trump to discuss what has long been in the works, war. A war against Syria, Hezbollah, Lebanon and eventually its main target, Iran. Another issue will be discussed is the U.S. embassy move to Jerusalem (which in my mind will lead to the Third Intifada). According to earlier reports by the mainstream media (MSM), in this case CBS News:

For all his talk about brokering the “ultimate deal” between Israelis and Palestinians, Trump’s long-awaited peace plan has yet to arrive, even as Palestinians and other critics insist it will be dead on arrival. And although Israel’s government is overjoyed by Trump’s recognition of Jerusalem as Israel’s capital — with a U.S. embassy set to open in the holy city in May — misgivings are percolating under the surface over Iran, where Israel sees Trump’s efforts to date to crack down on Israel’s arch-enemy as lacking. One major, growing concern: that the United States is acquiescing to Iran’s growing presence in Syria and influence in Lebanon — two Israeli neighbors

The report also mentioned the upcoming conference of the American-Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC) with guest speakers which should not surprise anyone, U.S. Vice President Mike Pence and U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley:

Netanyahu arrived in the United States over the weekend as Washington was gearing up for the annual conference of AIPAC, the powerful pro-Israel lobby. He planned to hold a meeting and working lunch with Trump on Monday before speaking at the conference later in the week. Top-ranking U.S. officials including Vice President Mike Pence and U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley will also address the conference

Trump and Netanyahu will discuss what actions they will take against Syria since all efforts to remove President Bashar al-Assad has ultimately failed. Israel is looking for the U.S. to restart efforts to remove Assad from power with their rebel factions or what we can call “terrorists.” At this very moment, terrorists are continuing to shell civilians in the East Ghouta section of Syria in hopes of drawing international attention to blame the Assad government. Syria is an important target for Washington and Tel Aviv because a destabilized or a destroyed Syria would clearly open an opportunity to turn their guns on Hezbollah and eventually Lebanon. That is when U.S. and IDF forces will be able to place all of its efforts to defeat Hezbollah. Israel is convinced that their only chance to have their long-awaited war with Iran can happen under the Trump Administration. Most likely, many in the Israeli government fear that the next U.S. President would roll back some of Trump’s policies concerning the Middle East, including the 2015 Iran nuclear deal (trump has not fixed or dismantled the deal as of yet, but he will, sooner or later). CBS News claims that

“Israel is increasingly worried that Trump is backsliding on a pledge to “fix” or dismantle the 2015 Iran nuclear deal.”

Trust me Israel, Trump will not backslide on Iran’s nuclear deal promise he made to you. The report said:

Of particular concern is that Trump may push new restrictions to prevent Iran from developing intercontinental ballistic missiles capable of hitting the U.S., but will allow Iran to keep developing medium-range ballistic missiles that could strike Israel

Remember when Trump spoke at AIPAC’s 2016 Annual Conference when he was a candidate and said the following?

Iran is a problem in Iraq, a problem in Syria, a problem in Lebanon, a problem in Yemen and will be a very, very major problem for Saudi Arabia. Literally every day, Iran provides more and better weapons to support their puppet states. Hezbollah, Lebanon received — and I’ll tell you what, it has received sophisticated anti-ship weapons, anti-aircraft weapons and GPS systems and rockets like very few people anywhere in the world and certainly very few countries have. Now they’re in Syria trying to establish another front against Israel from the Syrian side of the Golan Heights. In Gaza, Iran is supporting Hamas and Islamic jihad. And in the West Bank, they’re openly offering Palestinians $7,000 per terror attack and $30,000 for every Palestinian terrorist’s home that’s been destroyed. A deplorable, deplorable situation. Iran is financing military forces throughout the Middle East and it’s absolutely incredible that we handed them over $150 billion to do even more toward the many horrible acts of terror. Secondly, we will totally dismantle Iran’s global terror network which is big and powerful, but not powerful like us. Iran has seeded terror groups all over the world. During the last five years, Iran has perpetuated terror attacks in 25 different countries on five continents. They’ve got terror cells everywhere, including in the Western Hemisphere, very close to home. Iran is the biggest sponsor of terrorism around the world. And we will work to dismantle that reach, believe me, believe me. Third, at the very least, we must enforce the terms of the previous deal to hold Iran totally accountable. And we will enforce it like you’ve never seen a contract enforced before, folks, believe me. Iran has already, since the deal is in place, test-fired ballistic missiles three times. Those ballistic missiles, with a range of 1,250 miles, were designed to intimidate not only Israel, which is only 600 miles away, but also intended to frighten Europe and someday maybe hit even the United States. And we’re not going to let that happen. We’re not letting it happen. And we’re not letting it happen to Israel, believe me. Thank you. Thank you. Do you want to hear something really shocking? As many of the great people in this room know, painted on those missiles in both Hebrew and Farsi were the words “Israel must be wiped off the face of the earth.” You can forget that

Netanyahu is growing desperate to counter Iran’s growing influence despite protests back in Israel for his corruption scandal. Netanyahu has a chance to convince Trump to become more aggressive in his stance against Syria, Hezbollah, Lebanon and Iran. With that said, Trump will do what the Netanyahu government wants and that is to remain in Syria and continue the war. Since both Democrats and Republicans are in the pockets of AIPAC, they are all on the same page with Trump’s policies concerning Israel’s security including Pro-Israel Senator and warmonger, Lindsey Graham, the Republican from South Carolina who was on ABC’s ‘This Week’ and said

“If we don’t come up with a strategy against Iran, we’re going to make Israel go to war here pretty soon.” according to CBS News.

A strategy will be surely discussed, the question is, what will it be? An all-out war against Israel’s neighbors involving the 2,000 U.S. troops already stationed in Syria?

Jerusalem and the Third Intifada?

The highly controversial U.S. Embassy move to Jerusalem is another issue both Netanyahu and Trump will discuss according to the CBS report:

The Trump family has legal problems of its own. Kushner, Trump’s point-man for the Mideast, is under intense scrutiny over his business dealings as special counsel Robert Mueller barrels forward with his Russia probe. Kushner has also been stripped of his top security clearance in another blow to his credibility as an international negotiator. Kushner’s peace proposal is near completion, U.S. officials have said, but Palestinians have already written off Trump’s administration as a viable mediator following his decision last year to recognize Jerusalem as Israel’s capital and move the U.S. embassy there from Tel Aviv. A ribbon-cutting for an interim facility is being planned to coincide with the 70th anniversary of Israel’s independence

What Trump did was increase the possibility that Israel will be at war in its own backyard with the Palestinians, possibly a Third Intifada. Hamas official, Sami Abu Zuhri based in Gaza said that

“moving the American embassy to Jerusalem is a declaration of war against the Arab and Muslim nation, and the US administration must reconsider its move.”

So the U.S. will have to fight a multi-front war not only with Syria, Hezbollah, Lebanon but now with the Palestinians.

The close relationship between the Trump Administration and the Netanyahu government can lead to a regional war that will involve a coordinated US-Israeli attack on Iran, but only, and I repeat, only if they can defeat Syria, Hezbollah, Lebanon and now the Palestinians. A war against Iran will be long and costly and at the expense of U.S. taxpayers. The U.S. currently holds close to $20 trillion in debt (war will significantly increase the U.S. debt total) and it keeps rising. Another war will only benefit the Military-Industrial Complex and Israel (who also plans to expand its territory to create a Greater Israel) who want total control over the region’s natural resources including water, oil and gas. War is on the agenda and with Trump in the White House, Israel’s security will be top priority. Is the U.S. and Israel that confident that they achieve their geopolitical agenda in a Multi-front war in the Middle East that will include Russia and China? If so, Insanity has completely taken-hold in the Trump White house.

This article was originally published on Silent Crow News.

Featured image is from the author.

The original source of this article is Global Research Copyright © Timothy Alexander Guzman , Global Research, 2018

