7 hours ago March 8, 2018J.C.

gallery The 5 Filters of the Mass Media Machine

According to Noam Chomsky, media operate through 5 filters: ownership, advertising, the media elite, flak and the common enemy.

Posted March 07, 2018

http://www.informationclearinghouse.info/48921.htm

