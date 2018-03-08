As the Syrian government rapidly gains ground against the terrorists in East Ghouta, the United States is once again considering military action against Syria under the guise of a “response” to alleged but disproven claims that the Syrian military is using chemical weapons.

The Washington Post reports,

The Trump administration has considered new military action against the Syrian government in response to reports of ongoing chemical weapons use, officials said, raising the prospect of a second U.S. strike on President Bashar al-Assadin less than a year. President Trump requested options for punishing the Assad government after reported chlorine gas attacks — at least seven this year — and possibly other chemicals affecting civilians in opposition-controlled areas. In a Feb. 25 incident, residents and medical staffers in a rebel-held Damascus suburb, Eastern Ghouta, described symptoms associated with chlorine exposure. One child died, medical staffers reported. The president discussed potential actions early last week at a White House meeting that included Chief of Staff John F. Kelly, national security adviser H.R. McMaster and Defense Secretary Jim Mattis, officials said.

One official quoted by the CIA-aligned Washington Post says that the administration has made no decision regarding military action and, for the time being, has agreed to continue monitoring the situation.

The Washington Post also reports that

“One senior administration official said that Mattis was ‘adamantly’ against acting militarily in response to the recent chlorine attacks and that McMaster ‘was for it.’”

Pentagon spokeswoman, Dana White, denied that the meeting took place.

Since American corporate media is so unreliable it is impossible, at this point, to ascertain whether or not the meeting took place or whether the story itself is disinformation. However, the Trump administration has been crowing about Assad’s alleged use of chemical weapons for some time with White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders saying as recently as Sunday that

“The civilized world must not tolerate the Assad regime’s continued use of chemical weapons.”

In April of 2017, the United States launched a Tomahawk missile attack on the Syrian military al-Sha’aryat airbase allegedly as a response to the “undeniable” use of chemical weapons by the Syrian military. However, after killing a number of Syrian soldiers, civilians, and children in those missile strikes, Secretary of Defense James Mattis finally admitted that there was no evidence Assad has used sarin gas.

Indeed, claims that Assad used chemical weapons at Khan Sheikhoun has largely been disproven and was known to be the work of terrorists in the area, White Helmets, and Western media to most honest researchers even before the United States committed its act of aggression.

*

Brandon Turbeville writes for Activist Post – article archive here – He is the author of seven books, Codex Alimentarius — The End of Health Freedom, 7 Real Conspiracies, Five Sense Solutions and Dispatches From a Dissident, volume 1 and volume 2, The Road to Damascus: The Anglo-American Assault on Syria, The Difference it Makes: 36 Reasons Why Hillary Clinton Should Never Be President, and Resisting The Empire: The Plan To Destroy Syria And How The Future Of The World Depends On The Outcome.

Featured image is from the author.

https://www.globalresearch.ca/u-s-once-again-discussing-military-action-against-syria-over-alleged-chemical-weapons/5631386