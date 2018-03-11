We thank readers who have contributed to Global Research. If you have the means to make a small or large donation in support of our fight for truth, peace and justice around the world, your gesture will be much appreciated.

* * *

Putin Explains Why Russia’s New Weapons Can’t be Stopped by ABMs

By Eric Zuesse, March 11, 2018

In a “Russia Insight” TV interview of Russian President Vladimir Putinthat was uploaded to youtube with English subtitles on March 10th, NBC’s Megyn Kelly asked him why America’s ABMs wouldn’t be able to knock out Russia’s new missiles. He answered (16:40): “We have created a set of new strategic weapons that do not follow ballistic trajectories, and the anti-missile defence systems are powerless against them. This means that the U.S. taxpayers’ money has been wasted.”

Truth and Lies of the Syrian Conflict

By Michael Welch, Eva Bartlett, Patrick Henningsen, and Tom Duggan, March 11, 2018

The Syrian crisis is once again making headlines. In particular, humanitarian agencies like UNICEF, AVAAZ, Human Rights Watch and Amnesty International are blaming Syrian and Russian airstrikes for civilian deaths in East Ghouta while completely ignoring the carnage meted out by rebel factions in the area.

Fake News Storm Clouds Gather Over Southeast Asia

By Joseph Thomas, March 10, 2018

From Cambodia to Thailand American and European media companies have launched a campaign of disinformation aimed at reversing Washington’s waning influence in the region vis-à-vis not only Beijing, but the growing strength of nations the US and Europe once saw as mere geopolitical pawns.

Western Civilization: The Final Crossroads

By Richard C. Cook, March 10, 2018

What is “Western civilization”? Why might it end soon? What can be done to prevent that?

These are the questions that face both the U.S. and Russia in the current standoff. The stakes could not be higher. Relationships between the two nations are the most important geopolitical issue, and the most volatile, facing the world today.

Offshoring Indian Agriculture: Is India Becoming a GMO Trash Can?

By Colin Todhunter, March 10, 2018

Despite the ban on GM cops, in 2005, biologist Pushpa Bhargava noted that unapproved varieties of several GM crops were being sold to farmers. In 2008, Arun Shrivasatava wrote that illegal GM okra had been planted in India and poor farmers had been offered lucrative deals to plant ‘special seed’ of all sorts of vegetables.

Video: Obama/Clinton to Blame for Slave Trade in Libya?

By Ben Swann, March 09, 2018

CNN posted the images: men who appeared to be sold at auction in Libya for $400. The grainy undercover video appears to show smugglers selling off a dozen men outside of the capital city Tripoli.

The “Juniper Cobra” Air Defense Exercise: American and Israeli Forces Prepare for War against Syria, Hezbollah and Palestine

By Timothy Alexander Guzman, March 09, 2018

The Jerusalem Post reported that Juniper Cobra, a joint air defense exercise with U.S. and IDF forces which was announced by the U.S. Department of Defense last month involving simulated missile attacks directed against Israel from multiple fronts has begun. The report ‘U.S. and IDF Troops, In Major Joint Drill, Simulating Battle on 3 Fronts’ clarifies who and what is involved in the joint-exercise.

