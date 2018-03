Watch

Full Unedited Interview With President Putin

In an exclusive and at-times combative interview with NBC’s Megyn Kelly, Putin again denied the charge by U.S. intelligence services that he ordered meddling in the November 2016 vote that put Donald Trump in the White House.

“Why have you decided the Russian authorities, myself included, gave anybody permission to do this?” asked Putin

Posted March 12, 2018

