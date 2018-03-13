VISIT MY NEW WEB SITE:

stephenlendman.org

(Home – Stephen Lendman).

Contact at lendmanstephen@sbcglobal.net.

It’s been clear all along since Russian electoral meddling accusations first surfaced in 2016.

Russiagate accusations are part of an elaborate Russophobic hoax to delegitimize Trump and vilify Moscow – dark forces in Washington behind it, media complicit with their agenda, providing a steady drumbeat of disinformation, Big Lies and fake news.

On Monday, House head of its probe into alleged Russian interference in America’s 2016 presidential election Michael Conaway said his panel “found no evidence (of Kremlin) collusion, coordination or conspiracy between the Trump campaign and the Russians.”

A 150-page report will be issued on Tuesday, providing details of the probe.

House and Senate investigations have been ongoing since January 2017, Mueller’s since last May.

Yet after months of work, countless witnesses interviewed. documents examined, and other efforts, no evidence of Russian US election meddling was found because there’s nothing to find no matter how long investigations continue.

According to Conaway, at most his panel found possible examples of “bad judgement, inappropriate meetings, and inappropriate judgment at taking meetings” – nothing else, no Russian meddling, no illegal behavior.

“We’re dealing in facts, and we found no evidence of collusion,” Conaway stressed.

In response, Trump tweeted as follows:

“THE HOUSE INTELLIGENCE COMMITTEE HAS, AFTER A 14 MONTH LONG IN-DEPTH INVESTIGATION, FOUND NO EVIDENCE OF COLLUSION OR COORDINATION BETWEEN THE TRUMP CAMPAIGN AND RUSSIA TO INFLUENCE THE 2016 PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION” – in caps for emphasis.

House Intelligence Committee chairman Devin Nunes issued a statement, saying:

“After more than a year, the committee has finished its Russia investigation and will now work on completing our report.” “I’d like to thank Congressmen Trey Gowdy, Tom Rooney, and especially Mike Conaway for the excellent job they’ve done leading this investigation.” “I’d also like to recognize the hard work undertaken by our other committee members as well as our staff.” “Once the committee’s final report is issued, we hope our findings and recommendations will be useful for improving security and integrity for the 2018 midterm elections.”

The GOP-led House probe into alleged Russian electoral meddling is over.

Senate and Mueller witch-hunt efforts continue – despite no evidence of Russian electoral meddling in America or anywhere else.

Longstanding US tradition includes electoral and other meddling abroad, toppling sovereign governments, assassinating legitimate leaders, removing others by coups, a sinister agenda continuing worldwide.

Russia seeks cooperative relations with all other nations. America wants them subservient to US interests, wanting any not bending to its will replaced by pro-Western puppet rule.

Washington’s drive for global hegemony is humanity’s greatest threat. Too few Americans understand it.

Most knowing what’s going on aren’t actively involved in opposing it – why America gets away with mass murder and much more.

*

Stephen Lendman is a Research Associate of the CRG, Correspondent of Global Research based in Chicago.

My newest book as editor and contributor is titled “Flashpoint in Ukraine: How the US Drive for Hegemony Risks WW III.”

The original source of this article is Global Research Copyright © Stephen Lendman , Global Research, 2018

https://www.globalresearch.ca/russophobic-hoax-to-delegitimize-trump-vilify-moscow-gop-led-house-probe-found-no-evidence-of-russian-us-election-meddling/5631933