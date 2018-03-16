Global Research is an independent media funded exclusively through the support of its readers. Every contribution helps us continue to bring you the up-to-date, incisive information that you can count on.

If you are unable to make a donation, you can help us by cross-posting and/or forwarding Global Research articles, sending them to your friends on your e-mail lists, posting them on internet blogs, etc., and subscribing to our free newsletter.

* * *

Coverup of Extensive War Crimes: 50th Anniversary of the My Lai Massacre

By Dr. Gary G. Kohls and Prof Michel Chossudovsky, March 16, 2018

In a bitter irony, Colin Powell, who was responsible for the coverup of the My Lai massacre acceded to a “brilliant” career in the Armed Forces. In 2001 he was appointed Secretary of State in the Bush administration. Although never indicted, Powell was also deeply implicated in the Iran-Contra affair.

US-UK “Crime of Aggression” against Iraq (2003). War Was Not Conducted in “Self Defense”

By Inder Comar, March 16, 2018

Democracy is dying. As we convene to remember the 15th year anniversary of the Iraq War, the fundamental lesson of that war is that our democratic norms are at grave risk when judges and courts fail to hold government leaders accountable for a patently illegal war.

Rex Tillerson – “Fired by Twitter” – Regime Change at the State Department. What’s Next?

By Peter Koenig, March 16, 2018

Frankly, Tillerson is no loss to humanity. The only point in his favor is that he disagreed with Trump on the Iran Nuclear Deal. Trump wants to abolish it (following like a poodle Netanyahu’s orders), but Tillerson doesn’t. As former Exxon CEO and oil mogul, he may have personal and corporate interests in Iran, and especially in not destroying Iran.

Why Are NATO Air Forces Moving From Turkey to Jordan?

By Andre Vltchek, March 15, 2018

It is now clear that NATO is not sure, metaphorically speaking, which direction is Turkey going to fly in, and where it may eventually land. It is panicking and searching, ‘just in case’, for an exit strategy; almost for an escape plan from the most important regional power.

Pax Americana vs. Russia: Is There an “End to U.S. Imperialism”?

By Dr. Vladislav B. Sotirović, March 15, 2018

The peaceful dissolution of the USSR according to the agreement between Mikhail Gorbachev and Ronald Reagan in 1988 in Reykjavik brought a new dimension of a global geopolitics in which up to 2008 Russia, as a legal successor state of the USSR, was playing an inferior role in global politics when an American Neocon concept of Pax Americana became the fundamental framework in international relations.

The original source of this article is Global Research Copyright © Global Research News , Global Research, 2018

https://www.globalresearch.ca/selected-articles-coverup-of-extensive-war-crimes-50th-anniversary-of-the-my-lai-massacre/5632421