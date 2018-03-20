Meet with Juan Carlos Rodriguez Diaz, a distinguished Cuban professor, researcher, historian and politician, a member of the National Assembly of People’s Power.
Also meet Yamil Martinez Marrero, the senior official of the Canada Desk of ICAP, the Cuban Institute of Friendship with the Peoples.
The parliamentarian will talk of elections and democracy. Yamil will talk of the Canadian Ché Brigade to Cuba.
Canadian Network on Cuba – Parliamentarian Tour
– March 21 to April 5 –
Juan Carlos Rodriguez Diaz, and Yamil Martinez
|Wed. March 21
|CCFA Toronto
|How Cuba’s Democracy Works
|www.ccfatoronto.ca647 501 1219
|7:30 p.m. Friends House60 Lowther Ave
(north of St. George subway/Bedford exit)
Toronto, Ont.
|Fri. March 23
|CCFA Niagara
|Cuban Cross-Canada Tour
|Mahtay Café & Lounge, 5 p.m.241 St. Paul St.
St. Catharines, Ont.
|Sat. March 24
|CCFA Kingston
|Annual Romero Dinner
|webmaster@ottawacuba.org
|St. Paul’s Anglican Church 6 pm
|Montreal St &Queen St.
|Kingston, Ont.
|Mon. March 26
|Ottawa-Cuba Connections
|Public Meeting 7 p.m.
|Quaker Hall
|Ottawa, Ont
|Tues. March 27
|La Table de concertationet solidarite Quebec-Cuba
514 721 4527
|Les Elections et La Democratie a CubaAu Centre St-Pierre 6:30 p.m.
1212 rue Panet, Salle 100
Montreal, Quebec
|Sat. March 31
|Manitoba-Cuba Solidarity Committee
|Cuban Parliamentarian Visit
|South Osborne Place 7 p.m.
|360 Osborne St. Multi-Purpose Room
|Winnipeg, Manitoba
|Tues. April 3
|Vancouver Communities inSolidarity with Cuba
|Elections & Democracy in Revolutionary Cuba
|www.vancoubasolidarity.com
|Vancouver Public Library, Central Branch 7 p.m.
|340 West Georgia St.
|Vancouver, B.C.
|Wed. April 4
|Victoria Friends of Cuba
|Cuba in Motion – Responding to New “Challenges
|2994 Douglas (BCGEU Hall) 7 p.m.
|Victoria, Vancouver Island
https://www.globalresearch.ca/elections-and-democracy-national-speaking-tour-cubans-in-canadian-cities-march-21-april-4/5632812