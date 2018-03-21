21 mins ago March 21, 2018J.C.

gallery Iraq and the “Gulf War”: Remembering the 1991 Al-Amiriyah Bombing by the US Air Force

An Interview with Felicity Arbuthnot

By Felicity Arbuthnot and Radio Islam
Global Research, March 21, 2018
Radio Islam 14 February 2018

Listen to the interview with Felicity Arbuthnot on the 1991 bombing of Al-Amiriyah shelter in Iraq by the US Air Force.

According to Arbuthnot, the nuclear shelter was built during the Iran-Iraq War by a Finnish company which allegedly shared the map and the design with the United States who later on bombed the shelter through its only vulnerable place which was the ventilation shaft. 

The original source of this article is Radio Islam
Copyright © Felicity Arbuthnot and Radio IslamRadio Islam, 2018

https://www.globalresearch.ca/iraq-and-the-gulf-war-remembering-the-1991-al-amiriyah-bombing-by-the-us-air-force/5632969

