An Interview with Felicity Arbuthnot

Listen to the interview with Felicity Arbuthnot on the 1991 bombing of Al-Amiriyah shelter in Iraq by the US Air Force.

According to Arbuthnot, the nuclear shelter was built during the Iran-Iraq War by a Finnish company which allegedly shared the map and the design with the United States who later on bombed the shelter through its only vulnerable place which was the ventilation shaft.

https://www.globalresearch.ca/iraq-and-the-gulf-war-remembering-the-1991-al-amiriyah-bombing-by-the-us-air-force/5632969