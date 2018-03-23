You can help us by forwarding this selection of articles to your friends and colleagues.

If you haven’t yet, you may sign up for our daily newsletter, it’s free! Also connect with us through Facebook, Twitter and YouTube to keep spreading awareness to your friends and followers.

We are currently envisaging the creation of The Online Global Research Library, which will provide easy access to more than 80,000 articles in our archive, with a set of user friendly internal search engines (by author, country, themes, topics, key words, language, etc.). To undertake this endeavor, we need the support of our readers. If you are in a position to make a donation in support of the Global Research Library Project, kindly click the donation button.

* * *

How Many Millions of People Have Been Killed in America’s Post-9/11 Wars?

By Nicolas J. S. Davies, March 23, 2018

The numbers of casualties of U.S. wars since Sept. 11, 2001 have largely gone uncounted, but coming to terms with the true scale of the crimes committed remains an urgent moral, political and legal imperative, argues Nicolas J.S. Davies.

“The Sloppy Dossier”: Plagiarism and “Fake Intelligence” Used to Justify the War on Iraq: Copied and Pasted from the Internet into an “Official” British Intel Report

By Glen Rangwala and Prof Michel Chossudovsky, March 22, 2018

Fake intelligence as well as plagiarized quotations had been slipped into an official intelligence report pertaining to Iraq’s WMD presented to the UN Security Council by Secretary of State Colin Powell on February 5, 2003.

Iraq’s US-led “Illegal” Invasion Brought Nothing But Disaster

By Tallha Abdulrazaq, March 23, 2018

15 years ago, the United States and its allies launched the opening salvos of a devastating military campaign against Iraq that would forever change the face of the Middle East, and have reverberating effects that would affect the entire world.

Death and Impunity: Iraq Fifteen Years After

By Dr. Binoy Kampmark, March 23, 2018

Fifteen years before, governments aligning with the dogs of war decided, in defiance of millions of protestors globally, to invade a sovereign state. Papers cheered with blood lust; propagandists and public relations firms were hired to push the politics of regime change in a country that was already hemmed in by sanctions and surveillance.

The United Nations and Its Conduct During the Invasion and Occupation of Iraq

By Denis Halliday, March 23, 2018

With US invasion intentions announced, where were the UN voices of moral law and integrity? Where was the outrage? Where was the intervention of the Secretary-General as per his obligations of UN Charter Article 99? Where were the many member states committed to protecting the UN Charter and tenets of international law? Given the forum of the General Assembly and the power of the majority, where were the states prepared to stop the oil/military strategic aggression blatantly being pursued by Bush and Blair?

Iraq: Will Tony Blair Finally Stand Trial for His Part in the “Supreme International Crime”?

By Felicity Arbuthnot, March 23, 2018

In the light of the Court hearing, Sir John Chilcot – who headed the seven year Inquiry in to the decimating attack on Iraq and found that the Blair Cabinet’s decisions on the matter had been “far from satisfactory” – broke a year long silence in an interview with the BBC.

The original source of this article is Global Research Copyright © Global Research News , Global Research, 2018

https://www.globalresearch.ca/selected-articles-iraq-15-years-after-the-us-led-invasion/5633258