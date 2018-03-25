VISIT MY NEW WEB SITE:

The completed neocon takeover of Washington, discussed in a day earlier article, risks unthinkable war between the world’s dominant nuclear powers.

Businessman Trump likely had no idea what he was getting into as president – responsibilities of the office world’s apart from the private sector.

As someone focused on growing his enterprise and money-making throughout his years in business, he surely doesn’t want it lost in a mushroom-shaped cloud.

He entered the White House knowledgable about real estate and his other business interests, nothing about affairs of state.

All presidents rely on advisors, experts in their fields to formulate domestic and foreign policies.

Surely influenced by dark forces, Trump chose the wrong ones, swayed to choose a rogue’s gallery of extremists for key administration positions.

He let Wall Street run domestic affairs, put hardline neocons in charge of geopolitics, their agenda focused on achieving global hegemony any way it takes.

The results are clear, an administration escalating endless wars of aggression in multiple theaters it inherited, instead of responsibly stepping back from the brink, threatening new conflicts against sovereign independent countries, a path toward possible catastrophic nuclear war – threatening humanity’s survival if launched.

US/EU hostility toward Russia should scare everyone, things headed toward becoming critical if cool heads in Washington, Britain, and other key NATO countries don’t curb tensions – grown hugely dangerous.

I’ve said many times that nuclear war can happen by accident or design. Events since Trump’s election made a bad situation far worse.

US-led Western hostility toward Moscow is fueled by fabricated claims of Moscow interference in America’s electoral process, false accusations of “Russian aggression” in Ukraine, and rage in Washington over Kremlin success in Syria.

It foiled US imperial objectives, wanting Assad replaced with pro-Western puppet rule, the way to isolate Iran ahead of a similar campaign against its government.

Under present conditions, the best case US-Russia relationship scenario is something similar to heightened Cold War tensions at their worst. The risk of something far more dangerous is huge.

Strategic containment of Russia has been US policy throughout the post-WW II period – formulated by Truman-era geopolitical advisor George Kennan, saying:

“The main element of any United States policy toward the Soviet Union must be that of a long-term, patient but firm and vigilant containment of Russian expansive tendencies.”

Back then, defeating communism was America’s objective. Today it’s challenging Russian sovereign independence, its superior military might, and Putin’s leadership.

Earlier he said

“(w)e have every reason to assume that the infamous policy of containment, led in the 18th, 19th and 20th centuries, continues today.”

US-led Western nations are “constantly trying to sweep us into a corner because we have an independent position, because we maintain it, and because we call things like they are and do not engage in hypocrisy,” adding:

“Everything has its limits. In Ukraine, our Western partners (sic) crossed the red line.” They “act(ed) irresponsibly and unprofessionally.”

Putin’s opposition to US hegemonic aims made him public enemy number one in Washington.

The false flag UK Skripal incident, likely jointly orchestrated with Washington, exacerbated already dismal relations with Moscow.

They’re more likely to worsen ahead than improve. Given recent events, along with neocons controlling US geopolitics, the risk of East/West confrontation is dangerously high.

Is US war on Russia inevitable? It’s increasingly likely if hostility toward the Kremlin keeps escalating – fueled by a near-daily drumbeat of Russophobic media reports.

Henry Wadsworth Longfellow’s phrase “Whom the gods would destroy they first make mad” applies to what’s going on today.

Will neocon-controlled Washington’s rage for dominance destroy us all? The possibility should terrify everyone everywhere!

Stephen Lendman is a Research Associate of the CRG, Correspondent of Global Research based in Chicago.

Stephen Lendman is a Research Associate of the CRG, Correspondent of Global Research based in Chicago.