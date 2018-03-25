Global Research shares timely, independent and vital information to readers across the globe.

Donald Trump: Is He Too Dangerous to be Head of State?

By Prof Rodrigue Tremblay, March 25, 2018

US President Donald Trump (1946-), as a politician, has succeeded in attracting voters who are dissatisfied or partially dissatisfied with their economic or social situation, especially working class white voters without college degrees. Income inequality and wealth inequality is growing in the United States, and the balance leans toward the winners, even though the losers are more numerous and have not been compensated through job training or social services.

False Flag Operations Will Start New War? Towards a U.S.-Israeli Attack on Syria and Lebanon?

By Edward Curtin and Geopolitics and Empire, March 25, 2018

With Trump’s naming of the war lovers John Bolton as National Security Adviser and Mike Pompeo as Secretary of State, he has signaled that he is eager to shed more blood and wage a wider war in the service of an imperialistic agenda.

Two Criminal Accusations Against Russia. The Skripal Affair and Flight MH 17

By Michael Welch and John Helmer, March 25, 2018

In a rare show of solidarity, the U.S., Germany, and France have all expressed unity in their position that the poisoning of Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia, involving a military-grade nerve agent, was ‘likely’ attributable to Russia.

Continuing Aggression: Nineteen Years Since the Start of the NATO War on Yugoslavia

By Živadin Jovanović, March 24, 2018

Regrettably, the final list of the civilian casualties has not been determined as yet, although the number is estimated to stand at over 3,000. About 10,000 people were wounded. However, the number of those who lost their lives after the end of the aggression due to sustained heavy injuries, or from unexploded cluster bombs, chemical poisoning that resulted from the destruction of refineries, transformer stations, chemical factories and, in particular, due to the delayed effects of the use of missiles with depleted uranium, most likely, will never be precisely determined.

The Betrayal of the Future. Tipping Points in the Earth’s Climate

By Dr. Andrew Glickson, March 24, 2018

As tipping points in the Earth’s climate amplify, including hurricanes, snow storms and wildfires, it appears to be beyond human power to contemplate the consequences of four degrees Celsius warming within less than a couple of centuries, a collapse of civilization and the demise of billions. The consequents of global warming have been underestimated as many cannot bring themselves to look at the unthinkable.

Palestine Sovereignty and the “Peace Process”. What is the End Game? “A Nation is not Defeated Until its Will to Resist is Completely Snuffed”

By Rima Najjar, March 23, 2018

Abbas is scrambling for a political raft to take him to any shore.

How out of tune is he?

Even Jordan is asking Abbas not to undermine Palestinian rights and former Egyptian assistant foreign minister, Abdullah Al-Ashal is calling him a tool for Trump’s ‘Deal of the Century’.

